What’s ‘in’ for 2018 Spring/Summer fashion trend

Embracing a whole new set of trends—fresh from the runway—is the perfect way to welcome the new year. Off-shoulders, ripped jeans and mini backpacks dominated the fashion world in 2017 but this 2018, it will be the year of oversized silhouettes, muted shades of color palettes, and leathers, as seen in the international fashion shows.

Though there will be a lot more rising trends to come later in the year, The Manila Times shares some of the emerging fashion trends based from spring and summer runway collections of the international fashion shows.

Silhouettes

Relaxed shapes capture the season’s effortless vibe is the take of Tory Burch collection. These are slouchy, wide-legged pants, bohemian caftans and a wrap dress cut from scarves balance preppy shirts and a classic trench for a collection that is feminine and familiar, modern and easy. The fabrications are draped silk, cashmere and soft crepe set a laid-back tone underscored by designs crafted from terry beach towels and accessories in natural vachetta.

Meanwhile, the collection of Salvatore Ferragamo is hinged on great standalone pieces with assorted silhouettes, textures, prints, and attitudes that lend themselves to be mixed-and-matched liberally, according to one’s personality. Drawing from a vast time frame—pencil silhouettes from the Twenties, fringes from the Thirties, Fifties’ full skirts, Seventies’ flares—each look is put together to tell a different story with femininity, quality, and color as the common thread. Each one is infused with a surprise element, a modernist twist, and highly-detailed touches that represents the idea of “high tech, high craft.”

Women’s and men’s collections of Diesel, on the other hand, reflect the line’s signature utilitarian spirit elevated this season to street cool. Multiple layers define the silhouettes, which are mainly lean and elongated in the women’s range, while proportions are exaggerated in the men’s lineup.

Leathers

Unexpected juxtapositions and contradictions that are always personal and individualistic touches the collection of Coach. It posses rugged burnished leather and shearling.

Diesel Creative director Andres Melbostad mixed a strong urban aesthetic with athletic references to convey a new “Techno-Grunge” attitude. A parka and a hoodie are combined in leather short-sleeved hybrid jackets, while an elongated anorak crafted from a shirting fabric is layered under a cropped cotton bomber.

Tod’s pays tribute to the italian taste and its wise nonchalance. The collection shows sport jackets and double-breasted blazers, micro bombers and bikers, created in assorted skins, pyjamas in leather; shorts, skirts, and trousers are supple as nappa.