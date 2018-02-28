What’s in Jericho Rosales’s adventure kit

Top actor Jericho Rosales looked every bit the part of adventure seeker Diego in his 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival Movie “Siargao” because he is one in real life.

At 38 years old, the hunky leading man is still hungry to see exciting places and try thrilling experiences.

Out and about on his motorcycle, roughing it in geographical locations when not working, Rosales is always dressed as a true wanderer in his staple denim jacket, Kevlar pants and riding boots. Surfing—as he did in Siargao—is also another favorite pastime for the outdoorsy celebrity whose wife, model Kim Jones, enjoys joining him in the water.

Asked how he chooses his adventures and destinations, Rosales proudly says he doesn’t go by Instagram-worthy sites. What draws him to a place is his interest in understanding communities.

“I really like going to new places no matter where it is to meet new people. It’s not about the distance either but mostly about the connection I can make with the place. I don’t plan for a trip for too long… Basta pwede ako, go na kaagad!” he laughed as The Manila Times sat down with him for his latest event as ambassador of denim brand Wrangler.

On-the-go

Rosales added that besides his usual gear, he brings with him neither a camera nor a cell phone on his travels, but a kikay kit!

“Of course I have one,” he laughed again. In my kikay kit, I have pomade, toothbrush, dental floss, moisturizer, lip balm, cologne, deodorant, sunblock and wet wipes.”

Apparently, friends who join him in his adventures have a habit of asking him for things they need.

“It’s funny they always forget to bring everything so they’ll just say, ‘Yan si Echo, kumpleto yan may kikay kit yan eh.’

It’s like I’m their kuya because I have everything they need whenever we go.”

‘True Wanderer’

Taking his love for adventure and responsibilities as brand ambassador a notch higher this year, Rosales excitedly announced in this interview that he just finished directing Wrangler’s “True Wanderer 2018” promotional campaign.

Shot on a barge in Batangas, Rosales also stars in the video with rocker, actress and fellow adventurer Arci Muñoz who has just been named the brand’s first female ambassador.

Scheduled for online release this summer, Rosales shared, “I’ve done projects like this before… music videos that I directed, I but wasn’t able to release them for personal reasons. But for something branded, this is definitely my first.

“This video is all about adventure, so it’s close to my heart. Working on it has made me appreciate how much time, effort and energy a director spends on a particular project. It’s time-consuming yes but I put my heart into this.”

As for working with Munoz again, his co-star in television series “Magpahanggang Wakas,” he said, “It’s important for a director to know the actor. Luckily, Arci and I have become good friends. She knows my style in front of the camera so we were able to talk about quality and how to execute the scenes.

“I have to thank Arci really because she was really game to take instructions, and we finished all of her parts in just two hours.”

Now on its fourth year of searching for a True Wanderer, applications are now open for an individual who embodies the spirit of the brand.

“Someone with a bold soul and a heart for adventure; one who makes every experience exciting and stays open to different possibilities of discovering the world,” Rosales elaborated.

To join, share your best travel photo on your Facebook or Instagram account with the hashtags #TrueWandererPH, #Live2Wander, and #WranglerPH until April 1. Make sure to tag @WranglerPH and set the post to public. You can also upload to the True Wanderer website www.wrangler-ap.com/ph/truewanderer.

Selected finalists will go on a three-day journey in different parts of the country, where they will experience each place’s unique culture, food, and way of life. Their stories will go up on the True Wanderer website where anyone can vote for their favorite.

One winner will get P 500,000 worth of prizes, inclusive of a three days and two nights all-expense-paid trip for four to any Philippine destination, Wrangler gear, drone camera, and a tablet.