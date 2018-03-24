What’s next: Will marriage become a trophy?

First word

THE signs are everywhere that the Philippines will soon shed its quixotic distinction as one of only two states in the world that still has no divorce law (the other is the Vatican).

The 17th Congress is stirring with activity to give birth to a divorce law. The House of Representatives has already passed its version of the divorce bill, on third and final reading, with 134 members voting for it, 57 against, and two abstentions. The Senate has timidly talked about a law that would make annulment more expeditious and less expensive.

The Catholic Church appeared to be loosening its stern opposition to divorce, when it allowed the Church-run Radio Veritas to release the results of its survey of Filipino attitudes to the proposed legalization of divorce in the country. Veritas reported that of 200 respondents surveyed nationwide in urban and rural areas, 39 percent strongly agree to the legalization, while 35 percent strongly disagree.

By gender, 43 percent of women strongly agree to the legalization of divorce, while 34 percent of men strongly agree.

By age group, the younger set were more eager in supporting legalization.

Father Anton Pascual, president of Radio Veritas, said the result of the survey was a wake-up call for the Catholic Church. He said: “This is a wake-up call and a big challenge to the Catholic Church, especially because many among the faithful are for the legalization of divorce here in the Philippines.”

He added that the Church should preach more on the beauty of marriage.

President Duterte, whose marriage to his first wife Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled in 2000, could be the last hurdle that the divorce bill must vault over. He has expressed his opposition to divorce legalization, citing as his main reason its deleterious effect on the welfare of children.

A fact of life and law

I see all the rumblings of opposition as the death throes of marriage as an indissoluble institution in Philippine society. Soon or late, divorce legalization will be a fact of life and law in our country.

As in Catholic Ireland which staunchly fought against divorce legalization through nearly its entire history, Catholic Philippines will eventually bow and adjust to the overwhelming tide of change in the 21st century.

So, my thoughts have turned lately to the immediate and far- reaching effects of divorce in our society. Will Filipinos, young and old, rush to the courts to divorce their spouses? Will divorce rip apart the strength of family ties and destroy the cohesiveness of our families? Should I brace myself for the possibility of being served with a divorce writ?

The future, I am convinced, will not be all grim at all. Divorce legalization could have its silver lining.

I fell into sustained reflection on the impact of divorce, after I encountered two contrasting phenomena, one surreal and the other quite sane.

One husband? Only one?

The first concerns a true-life story that I heard from a friend. A Filipino-American lady returned recently to the country to join in the jubilee celebration of her high school class. She was astounded to find many of her fellow jubilarians still married and apparently happy with their one-and-only spouse. Some have been married for over 40 years.

“One husband?” she exclaimed in wonder to her former schoolmates. “Only one?” Then she related that in her case, she has been married already four times. Then she proudly joked that she killed and buried two of them.

Marriage as a trophy

This story was mitigated by my discovery in the Atlantic website, of an article that dealt with the subject of marriage and its dissolution in America.

The article was entitled “Marriage Has Become a Trophy,” written by Andrew Cherlin, and published on March 20, 2018.

It is a splendid piece. It suggested first, that in America today, a wedding is no longer the first step into adulthood that it once was, but often it is now the last.

Cherlin described what all Americans know: “The decline of marriage is upon us. Or, at least, that’s what the zeitgeist [spirit of the age]would have us believe.”

He related: “In 2010, when Time magazine and the Pew Research Center famously asked Americans whether they thought marriage was becoming obsolete, 39 percent said yes. That was up from 28 percent when Time asked the question in 1978. Also, since 2010, the Census Bureau has reported that married couples have made up less than half of all households; in 1950 they made up 78 percent. Data such as these have led to much collective hand-wringing about the fate of the embattled institution.”

But then there is one statistical tidbit that flies in the face of this conventional wisdom: A clear majority of same-sex couples who are living together are now married. Two years after the Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, 61 percent of same-sex couples who were sharing a household are married, according to a set of surveys by Gallup. That compares with 89 percent of different-sex couples.

Marriage has become for couples a public marker of their successful union, providing them the opportunity to display their love and companionship to family and friends.

The main distinction in marriage patterns today is between Americans who have attained at least a bachelor’s degree and those with less education. Rates of divorce have been dropping across the board since about 1980, but the drop has been steeper for the college-educated. In the mid-20th century, people’s educational level had less impact on when, whether, and for how long they married. Today, marriage is a much more central part of family life among the college-educated.

Gloria Arroyo, trophy prisoner

Cherlin’s title sent my mind into fervid speculation and conjecture. It was not the first time that I was intrigued by the use of the word “trophy” to describe a relationship.

On Christmas Day, 2013, I published a column entitled “Gloria Arroyo: Aquino’s trophy prisoner,” wherein I assailed in the strongest terms, the illegal and appalling detention for nearly four years of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, possibly on the orders of her successor, President Benigno Aquino 3rd. It was wholly my personal insight that Arroyo was some sort of trophy prisoner for Aquino, trophy as in “trophy wife” or “trophy girlfriend.” Aquino made Arroyo a trophy of his much-vaunted anti-corruption campaign and his crooked “Tuwid na Daan” slogan.

I wrote that column wholly on my own, without knowing Arroyo and without being urged to do it by someone from her camp. I saw then the evil role that Leila de Lima had played in this as Aquino’s justice secretary. She was the jailor. Arroyo’s detention was the exact mirror image of the vicious and corrupted impeachment of the late Chief Justice Renato Corona.

Trophy marriage

With the legalization of divorce in the country, we will not necessarily see an avalanche of divorces in our midst.

A contrary tide may also be at hand. And it may come in the form of strong and lasting marriages.

Marriage could become the trophy for our relationships.

When you think of a trophy you think of something that sparkles and attracts attention. The idea of a ‘trophy wife’ is the automatic assumption. Contrary to popular belief, there is such a thing as a trophy husband and a trophy relationship.

I think the surprise that we will discover after a few years of divorce legalization is the emergence of “the trophy marriage” in our society.

Like the lady who was astounded by the long marriages of her classmates, we will be surprised by the durability of marriage in our society, and the durability and longevity of our own marriages.

It will be possible to display as worthy of a trophy people being married for, say, five years, or 10 years, or 20 years, or whatever.

The fact that couples will stay together and found strong and loving families will be the achievement.

Never mind, if we cannot all reach the summit of a golden wedding anniversary (50 years); it’s not given to all to live that long, let alone together.

The feat worthy of a trophy is the fortitude of staying and growing together.

Divorce is only an option along the way. Forget it.

yenmakabenta@yashoo.com