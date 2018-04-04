What’s wrong with today’s heavyweights?

The much-anticipated heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker turned out to be a disappointment, because it lacked the action typical of the division’s championship fights during the 1970 up to 1990s.

If you look the pace and intensity of the Joshua-Parker fight and the Muhammad Ali-George Foreman bout, it would be like comparing the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500. While the Monaco Grand Prix is a still prestigious and entertaining race, given its twisty tracks, the maximum speed that can be achieved by Formula One cars there is about 200 kph. On the other hand, the Indianapolis 500 oval can allow IndyCar machines to achieve speeds at over 250 kph and lead changes are common. Crashes have also become common in the annual stagings of the Indianapolis 500.

And if I knew the outcome of Joshua-Parker, I would not have followed it via live stream over the Internet. At the very least, I was expecting a stoppage win by either fighter. But it turned out Joshua and Parker gave too much respect toward each other, with Joshua unwilling to unload in volumes even if he knew he had the edge in power, and Parker going into counterpunching mode when he could have been more aggressive.

Both were undefeated entering the fight, with Joshua at 20-0 with 20 KOs and Parker 24-0 with 18 KOs.

I have criticized the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin for not being explosive and both fighters also showing respect toward each other. But after watching the Joshua-Parker fight, the heavyweight fight could qualify as one of the most boring fights in the division’s history.

Now why do I keep mentioning the sole bout between Ali and Foreman, dubbed “Rumble in the Jungle.” Simple—the bout was a classic that pitted one of the fastest boxers in the heavyweight division fighting one of the hardest hitters of all time.

Also, Ali and Foreman had bad blood between them entering the fight, and both were eager on clobbering each other from the opening bell, with Ali electing to stand in front of Foreman and box, and Foreman charging at Ali almost all throughout the fight. Looking at how they fought, Ali and Foreman wanted to get at each other’s throats, while Joshua and Parker gave more time probing than actually boxing.

So what is wrong with today’s heavyweights?

Compared to their counterparts decades back, today’s heavyweights are bigger and perhaps, stronger. But how come boxers in the sport’s premiere division have failed to earn more than their counterparts in the lower divisions during the past decade?

Well, maybe today’s top heavyweights are hesitant to give more action because they are not paid as high as the top fighters in the lower divisions? So if they see themselves clearly losing or winning in a championship bout, they no longer take risks so they will still be healthy for the next fight? Makes sense.

Or should there be more blood feuds among top heavyweights? And maybe, the Joshua-Parker fight was staged too early that it was impossible to ferment a blood fed between them?

Blood feuds can result in exciting fights, but the results can be fatal. Just look at what happened to Ali and Joe Frazier after their third fight, dubbed the “Thrilla in Manila” – both were never the same again, with Ali falling to Parkinson’s disease later in his career and Frazier retiring after a few fights, because he was no longer the same fighter.

Maybe we should just call the top heavyweights today “boxers” and not fighters. And definitely, not warriors.