Wheelchair attendant returns P102,457 cash

An airport worker was commended by a Nueva Ecija congresswoman for returning a lost plastic pouch containing more than a hundred-thousand-peso cash and bank cards.

The pouch found by Valiente Namion was left unattended on a pushcart at the Arrival Conveyor Area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

Namion, a wheelchair attendant of the Integrated Workers Services Cooperative, immediately turned over his find to the Lost and Found Section of the Intelligence and Investigation Division.

During inventory, the pouch yielded 102 pieces of one thousand peso bills, four pieces of one hundred peso bills, 1 piece of twenty-peso bill, three pieces of five centavo coins, 21 pieces of one peso coins, six pieces of 25 centavo coins and two pieces of ten centavo coins with a total amount of P102,457.70.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Media Affairs Division said around 9: 20 a.m., a certain Wendell Tagapulot from the office of Nueva Ecija Rep. Magnolia Antonino-Nadres claimed that the congresswoman owned the pouch, which had been unintentionally left on the pushcart when she met her granddaughter at NAIA Terminal 1.

General Manager Ed Monreal of the Manila International Airport Authority and NAIA Terminal 1 Manager Dante Basanta lauded Namion for his honesty. BENJIE L. VERGARA