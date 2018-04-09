When age is just a number

For many years now, Boots Anson-Roa (now Mrs. King Rodrigo) has taken the helm of co-organizing, if not spearheading Mowelfund’s anniversary. She’s been the one—much to her irrepressible exuberance—calling up friends in the biz to give their generous raffle donations as well as freebies.

If tension would grip her husband as to which home fixture he’d donate in the previous years, in the 44th celebration it was Tita Boots’ jittery daughter, former news anchor-turned Antipolo City Congresswoman Chiqui Roa’s turn to part with her share.

But seriously, the source of joy of the veteran actress comes from seeing her colleagues gather together in a simple yet festive occasion.

One of the rare attendees was comedienne Babalina, Babalu’s quintessential screen partner of yore.

Here’s a tiny slice of Babalina’s history for those who hardly know her from Eve. If people my age distinctly remember Dolphy and Panchito’s Sunday show “Buhay Artista” (which opened with their duet of an English song followed by a translation) on ABS-CBN during the mid-60s, the comic duo had Babalu joining them later.

A year or so later, Babalina—then a studio hanger-on—got discovered (for her promising looks to be Babalu’s leading lady) and was added to the cast.

Buhay Artista, with Ading Fernando as the writer-director, continued to air until it folded up when Martial Law was declared in 1972.

Babalina wouldn’t be seen doing her thing until she got few film assignments from Star Cinema – still pairing her with Babalu – and as they say, the rest is history.

Her unexpected presence though at this year’s Mowelfund anniversary stirred enthusiasm from the host who described her as “parang hindi tumatanda considering that she must be a little over 70 now. No wrinkles at all!”

As the oldies put it, age is just a number.

By the way, Marichu Vera-Perez was bestowed the long-overdue Lifetime Achievement Award in the said occasion.