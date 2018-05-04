When cockfighting became MJCI’s top earner

EACH of the stockholders of Phinma Energy Corp. (PEC) owes their company’s creditors P1.431 for every common share that he or she holds out of 4.89 billion outstanding common shares. This was arrived at by dividing among PEC’s stockholders the P7-billion indebtedness that the company reported as of March 16, 2018 in a definitive information statement (DIS) posted on the Philippine Stock Exchange website.

Since a public ownership report (POR) as of April 16, 2018 credited Phinma’s public stockholders as owners of 2.162 billion PEC common shares, they owe the company’s creditors P3.094 billion, equivalent to 44.2 percent of the company’s P7-billion debt.

This is the kind of ownership that could and should puzzle the public stockholders of Phinma Energy and possibly of other listed companies. How come they own so much of a company but their holdings are never translated to directorship? It seems the independent directors (ID) appointed by the majority stockholders are much more fortunate than the public. These IDs get paid as nominees of the majority.

MJCI’s minority stockholder

The public should also read the filings of other listed companies to see for themselves how they are attributed so much ownership. For instance, they should know that a POR as of April 16, 2018 listed them as owners of 708.647 million shares in Manila Jockey Club Inc. (MJCI). Their MJCI common shares represented 71.138 percent of 996.161 million outstanding common shares.

How could the public own the equivalent of 71.138 percent of 996.161 million outstanding MJCI common shares? Their holdings even topped the 190.312 million MJCI common shares that Arco Equities Inc. owned as of April 16, 2018. As Manila Jockey Club’s principal stockholder, Arco Equities’ holdings were equivalent to only 19.105 percent against the publics’ 71.138 percent.

How could the Reynos, who control Manila Jockey Club, allow the public to become the majority stockholders of the company? If the public stockholders are indeed MJCI’s majority owners, why is it that the Reynos dominate the list of the company’s five highest paid executives?

Arco’s holdings

Let us see how much Arco Equities really owns in Manila Jockey Club by going over the latter’s general information sheet (GIS).

Manila Jockey Club, according to the GIS, has authorized capital stock consisting of one billion common shares of which 996.161 million MJCI common shares are outstanding. It listed a total of 979 stockholders, of which 976 are Filipinos who hold 948.666 million MJCI common shares or 95.232 percent. Three foreigners and PCD Nominee Corp. own 47.495 million MJCI common shares or 4.768 percent.

The GIS showed PCD Nominee as the record stockholder with 440.824 million MJCI common shares, or 44.252 percent, for Filipinos and 6.222 million MJCI common shares, or 0.625 percent, for foreigners.

Arco Equities was listed as holder of 98.771 million MJCI common shares or 9.915 percent. It also held 32.025 million MJCI common shares or 3.215 percent. Does this make Arco Equities MJCI’s minority stockholder when no one knows if some, it not most, of its holdings are, in fact, lodged with PCD Nominee?

Due Diligencer’s take

Phinma Energy and Manila Jockey Club are only two of the stock market’s 300 or so publicly traded stocks. The former belongs to PHINMA group, which has two other listed companies such as Phinma Corp. and Phinma Petroleum and Geothermal Inc.

Manila Jockey Club manages horse racing in the country. In 2015, it added cockfighting, which is managed by a wholly-owned subsidiary, Manila Cockers Club Inc. (MCCI). As a 100-percent owned unit, MCCI has even succeeded in topping MJCI’s revenues from horse racing.

In a consolidated financial filing as of Dec. 31, 2017, cockfighting contributed revenues of P332.721 million compared to club races, which turned in revenues of P186.134 million.

Manila Jockey Club introduced cockfighting only in December 2015 when it contributed P422,065. In 2016, MJCI reported revenues of P188.544 million when cockfighting contributed P120.386 million. The inevitable happened as horse-racing dropped to number two as MJCI’s revenue generator, replaced at the top by cockfighting.

As the parent company, MJCI lost P119.799 million in 2017; P77.46 million in 2016; and P45.06 million.

As of Dec. 31, 2017, Manila Jockey Club said only P1.1 billion of its P2.854 billion consolidated retained earnings were available for dividend declaration. Is this still bad for MJCI’s public stockholders who are in the market for dividends? Just asking.

