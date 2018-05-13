When Does Rape End and Rapture Begin?

(Disclaimer: This narrative is a creative interpretation of real-life events, and thus contains fictional elements and other embellishments. No disrespect or harm is intended.)

“If rape can’t be avoided, just lie back and enjoy it.”

The late Paul Ng-La Paz said these words while he was Foreign secretary during Amor Concepcion’s administration. It was uttered in jest, though, a way of making light the horrible reports of Filipino domestic helpers in the Middle East being raped by their employers.

But just to make it clear, this narrative is not about Amor the president. It is about another Amor, though her connection to the Philippine presidency is not that remote. And quite unlike Amor the politician, whose face can only excite the forbidden angst of a man of the cloth, her namesake can be likened to Helen of Troy, whose face launched a thousand ships. Who, as Homer’s Iliad would describe her, “was the most beautiful person who ever lived, the reason behind the Trojan War, the daughter of Zeus and the wife of many.”

If being a wife means a woman’s liberty at sleeping with a man, then the Amor of this tale has been a wife twice legally before being one “illegally” to five others. This resulted from that much-celebrated abduction way back in 1995.

There shouldn’t be a painstaking rigmarole of hiding the identity of this woman out of respect to her chastity, because the lady had come out into the open admitting in various forums those moments of intimacy with her abductors. In fact, by consenting to the movie purportedly depicting those moments, she should be deemed acquiescing to all the scenes in the photoplay. And, according to accounts, scenes depicting her supposed rape by her abductors have been allowed for showing uncut by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB). And our lady of perpetual youth and beauty had not been known to have tried stopping the film’s showing.

In fairness, she makes no mention of those alleged rape scenes in a popular book she wrote on the incident. This should serve as her denial of what was shown as rape in reel. Trouble is, such a denial merely served to douse the fire with gasoline, not water, as typified by this supposed text message sent to a columnist in another paper, who conducted some kind of private survey on the perceptions of his readers of the kidnapping:

“My opinion is that Ms. Amor was raped precisely because evil men would not pass an opportunity like this, and faced with the beauty of Ms. Amor, it is difficult to make saints out of sinners.”

This author’s own say: Give it to the lady, if that’s her wish, to be left at peace. Quite a number of women surely encounter unexpected moments like this when, as Ng-La Paz pointed out, they find rape inevitable. For being rape victims, should women be faulted? Definitely not. It’s just that in a society ruled by misogynists like Trump or one other in the Philippines, raped women, far from being objects of pity, are the butts of dirty jokes. Who was it who said he should have been the first to rape a beautiful Australian woman years ago? The Australian was killed by her assailants after the rape.

But in the case of our Amor, the issue of rape suddenly turns into one for probing it in light of the Ng-La Paz mandate. Certainly, it is one thing that the lady had been ravished and so must deserve all our sympathies, and another thing to tell the truth that she actually enjoyed it.

Had she or had she not?

IN the vicinity of West Triangle, there is a popular restaurant on Scout Borromeo Street that was once the favorite coffee hangout of movie people: directors, scriptwriters, second-rate actors, legmen, film crew, character actors and extras. All sorts of talents. Either they were involved in a movie being processed at the nearby Magnatech post-production facilities or hoping to come across a potential movie assignment.

Magnatech has long been gone, but once in a while a smattering of the little people of the film craft still find time to converge in the restaurant, picturing the pathos of film talents still nursing hope that, sooner or later, some kind of a Messiah will come descending from the sky and carry out the miracle of resurrecting the industry.

One of these people—let’s call him Berting—was a dark-skinned, short, but robust man, a stereotype of that breed of stuntmen popularly labeled goons. When he laughs, he looks like Batman’s perennial foe, Joker.

Once word got around that Direk Tebigots was going to do the Amor photoplay, Berting made sure to cozy up to the famous director by getting himself assured of a job early on in the movie project. One occasion, the goon would always love to relate, is that visit by Tebigots in jail with the arrested head—Joboy—of Amor’s abductors and, presumably, ravagers. The director wanted to do an authentic reenactment of what truly transpired—as coming out of the horse’s mouth.

Berting swears to have heard this confession by the guy: “Totoo, pinaghalinhan namin siyang pagparausan. At sa aking mga tauhan, medyo brutal talaga ang nangyari dahil kailangang puwersahin siya. Pero sa akin, hindi ako nahirapan. Naramdaman ko na bumibigay siya. Pumipitik… pumipitik… (It’s true, we took turns venting our lust on her. And in the case of my men, what happened was rather brutal, really, because she had to be forced into it. But in my case, I didn’t find any difficulty. I could feel she was responding… jerking… jerking…)”

Lest this narrative becomes too graphic for comfort, we cut the convict’s recollection abruptly. Rather, we fastforward to another episode, in the same prison setting, with the guy entertaining another visitor. Not Tebigots this time, because the movie had already been made and shown and made money and adding one more feather to the film director’s cap, but the very lady who had been the subject of that movie.

What business did she have visiting the guy who was supposed to have despoiled her? The answer to this question varies accordingly as the number of mindsets possible about the incident. The simpleton that he is in matters of the flesh, Berting would merely ascribe it to a woman’s yearning to have again what she had once upon a time, you know, the kind of misogynist view for which Trump and his ilk, including the one in the Philippines, are getting widely slammed.

In a way, Berting could be right.

Up until the kidnapping, Amor had stayed unmarried. To be more specific, she had not been a wife, which, going by our earlier definition of being a wife as a woman taking liberty at sleeping with a man, should make Amor manless for eons, let alone loveless.

Amor’s fall into that sorry state, I seem to glean from this account on the internet, which I stumbled upon precisely while searching that answer. The blog is called Witty Cruzada, published by a lady bearing the same name. Who this Witty is, I learned from another blog: she is the great-granddaughter of the liberated sister of one of the country’s most important heroes.

But enough of history. The deeper you go into it, the truer your knowledge of it becomes, and the truth stinks.

For the nonce, let’s just try to figure out how this discovery of Witty’s truth relate to our current undertaking. But right off, I am constrained to issue a disclaimer: the Amor in Witty’s story is not necessarily the Amor in our inquiry.

That said, here’s Witty:

“What’ll I Do?

“What’ll I do when you are far away and I feel blue, what’ll I do?

“What’ll I do when I am wond’ring who is kissing you, what’ll I do?

“What’ll I do with just a photograph to tell my troubles to?

“When I’m alone with only dreams of you that won’t come true, what’ll I do?

“Those are the words of one of my most favorite songs that later on became the theme song of the film The Great Gatsby. I love that song. It reminds me of my life, which, come to think of it, was full of heartbreak. Some hearts, I broke. Others broke mine. We left a path cluttered with broken hearts so until one day I said, That’s it! No more heartbreak for me. I am done with all that.

“Then I decided to set up this blogspot and what do I see? The scandals of my life, inaccurately written about in the internet directory. I wonder who wrote them. I think they are probably young gays who love to gossip and don’t care at all about accuracy.

“So let me write about my own life then to straighten out the facts in the gossip. In 1968, I got married to Gabriel Roman 3rd. He was 28 years old and I was only 18. I was a very young bride. That marriage is dotted with three beautiful children, all girls, nicknamed Marie, Carrie and Nerrie. Six-and-a-half years later, in June 1974, I left Gabriel Roman 3rd and found a job at Avancena & Associates, an advertising agency. I took all my three daughters with me.

“Let me tell you that it hurts to break your marriage. It rocks you, even if you know you cannot continue anymore. You don’t know how to deal with your pain. You feel lost. Your old friends shun you when they see you as a single, but then the husband calls you later and asks you out on a date and you are shaken. Why? You wonder. What does he think?

“Soon after I ran into Constantino Imperial, who told me he was unhappy with his wife. Also, he was very intelligent and our minds matched. My marriage was already broken. I started to date him. First error—I dated a married man. We dated for around two years. Then I found myself pregnant with his child. In June 1976 we decided to live together. We had one son, Reggie.

“During this time Gabriel Roman 3rd was dating Amor. He got a Dominican Republic divorce from me and married her in Hong Kong. In 1982, Constantino Imperial and I separated. Now I realize we both underwent major mid-life crises. He turned 40, I turned 33, and we messed up our relationship royally, so we separated.

“Many years passed. Did you read that? MANY YEARS PASSED. Maybe two or three years. Then one day a close lady friend called me at the office and asked me if I had heard who Stan Imperial’s new girlfriend was. I said no, and I also said I wasn’t really interested. She said I would definitely be interested. It was Amor.

“I thought that was a bad script. I thought if one of my writers had given me that script I would have scolded her for being so tacky. But it was real life. What can one do?

“Then the rumors began to fly again. People said Gabriel was Stan’s woman-taster. All sorts of tasteless things like that. I am surprised, however, that this story is still on the internet. I think Stan and Amor got together in 1985 and stayed together until EDSA 1. If that is the last important date, then that happened over two decades ago. That’s how old this gossip is. Why is it still there?

“These days I have reached the ending of the song. I am 62 years old. Constantino Imperial is dead. Gabriel Roman 3rd is 72 years old and happily married. The principals in this play are all old. The play has become definitely uninteresting. The important thing to remember is that was life years ago.

BETWEEN 1986, when according to Witty, the Amor in her blog separated from Stan, and 1995, when the Amor in our fiction got kidnapped and widely suspected to have been raped, is a good nine years—definitely eons of depravity for a woman who has had flings of the flesh, let alone at least two legal marriages. For her to fall into just that situation which Ng-La Paz describes is perfectly understandable, though that’s from the perverted view of an opportunist movie stuntman.

The woman, for sure, is rich, descended as she is from a union of two of the most revered clans in Philippine elite, and can afford stud services by any of the handsome gigolos in town. And maddeningly gorgeous, she can avail herself of those services, gratis et amore even.

Why risk the explosion of another scandal by visiting the man who raped her once upon a time?

Promiscuity, according to a favorite psychologist of those in the upper class, derives from a man’s utter incapacity to get satisfaction from a sexmate. And so he goes humping from one woman to another endlessly, actually a struggle to attain, for once, that elusive sexual bliss.

Wikipedia confirms the psychologist’s narrative that King Edward 8th of England abdicated his throne in order to marry the American Mrs. Wallis Simpson. What Wikipedia speaks nothing about is the fact that royal tradition precludes a member of the royal family from marrying a commoner. Mrs. Simpson was a commoner and the king’s family would have none of the idea. They insisted in having King Edward find a girl who was their peer. The problem was, in none of the ladies in the royal class, though they may be devastatingly lovely, did King Edward feel even just an iota of the fullness of his manhood. Put it in the vernacular street lingo, “Hindi tinitigasan (not getting hard).” But the moment King Edward met Mrs. Simpson, oh, boy. Using local imagery, his weapon got so stiff and strong it threatened to rip through his trousers. After only 326 days of reign, the shortest ever in the history of royalties, King Edward abdicated his throne and married Mrs. Simpson, a divorcee twice over.

The phenomenon is celebrated in a song that goes: “Love, love alone, caused King Edward to lose his throne.”

That’s rather an inaccurate way of putting it. Love is just half told of the real story. The other half is, oh, well, as we all should well know, the long and short of it, if you know what I mean.

At any rate, could this phenomenon which the cited psychologist terms as King Edward Syndrome be the same affliction our Amor has had long, long before the celebrated kidnapping case in 1995, for which reason she had had to go on dates after dates, as much with gentlemen from the high and mighty, as with studs from the gutters of society. This must be the case, for otherwise, why take the trouble of stirring up one more occasion for scandal by visiting her sex assailant one more time?

I WILL take our Amor’s avowal of having undergone deep spiritual transformation from her experience with her abductors, so that by the time of this visit, she must have turned quite forgiving of offenses committed on her person. She is a Christian, to begin with. And a cardinal doctrine of devotees of Jesus Christ goes: “Love your enemy.”

In fact, Amor’s visit to her assailant is quite reminiscent of that visit also in prison by Pope John Paul 2 of his would-be assassin. How it tugged at the heart to see the pontiff taking the weeping gunman in his bosom, accepting his show of utter contrition.

As a film writer and director, I believe I have the license to give vent to my creative instincts and conjure up images of a woman thrown into worldly adventures, as I am pretty sure King Edward was in his lifetime, and as the king finally found his Mrs. Simpson, so did Amor her own Joboy.

So what’s wrong with her taking back Joboy into her bosom as the Pope took his would-be assassin back into his own?

No need really to ask: Had she or had she not? As she responded to such a question once, Amor would, with grit in her eyes, ask in turn, “Do I have to answer that one?”

The better to just throw back to how Witty would deal with it.

When I’m alone with only dreams of you that won’t come true, what will I do? n