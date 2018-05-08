When ignorance is not bliss

WE are said to be one of the most confidently ignorant country in the world, according to a survey conducted by IPSOS Mori in 2017. We ranked third, next only to South Africa and Brazil, in having the least accurate perception about issues that we confront as a nation. Despite this, we ranked third, next only to India and Serbia, in being the most confident in our answers, even if these were inaccurate.

This is not at all comforting when the issues are about how to put some order into our political system. This is when the knowledge we are so wrong about, yet are so confident about, is not just about the items which were included in the IPSOS survey, such as knowledge about immigrant prisoners, teenage pregnancy, vaccines and autism, diabetes, sugar, alcohol, suicide, mobile phone ownerships, social media use, vehicle ownership and belief in heaven, hell and God. It becomes dangerous when our lack of adequate knowledge, which even borders on total ignorance, pertain to how we govern ourselves.

And this is what was revealed in the recent nationwide survey conducted by Pulse Asia which was focused on Charter change. The survey was conducted from March 23 to 28 using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 randomly selected respondents aged 18 years old and above. When properly conducted, the results of surveys like this would a be true representation of the opinions of the entire population.

The survey revealed that half f the respondents, at 51 percent, had only heard of the idea to change the 1987 Constitution at the time of the survey and had not heard, read, or watched anything about the proposals before. In addition, 75 percent, or three out of four Filipinos, were found have only a little knowledge or no knowledge of the 1987 Constitution, with 34 percent having almost no knowledge at all. Seventy-one (71) percent had little or no knowledge about what federalism is, while 27 percent from had no knowledge at all.

Yet, despite this lack of awareness about Charter change, and lack of knowledge about the 1987 Constitution as well as federalism, the survey revealed that 64 percent opposed amending the Constitution, with half, or 32 percent, emphatically saying that it should not even be amended now or in the future. A higher percentage at 66 percent opposes a change to federalism, a majority from which at 36 percent is not in favor of any future proposal to change the system of government.

One could have simply interpreted the results of the IPSOS Mori survey about our confidence in the face of inaccurate opinions as a manifestation of the Filipino’s bravado, one that some may consider as an embodiment of the “bahala na” attitude. Western scholars have wrongly interpreted this as fatalism but it is in fact a form of audacity in the face of uncertainty. Confronted with risk, the Filipino draws from inner courage, placesmhis faith in self and in God, and pushes on with the journey, be it through rough seas, a difficult exam or a tough job.

But this audacity that propels our confidence in the face of uncertainty seems to be not evident in the manner in which we deal with the issue of changing the fundamental law, which is the subject of the March 2018 Pulse Asia survey. This goes into the root of how we establish political order and define the parameters of our political community.

One of the possible explanations why a sizable majority of Filipinos oppose Charter change despite their lack of knowledge about the Constitution as well as federalism as an alternative system of government, is that they fear the unknown and the unfamiliar. While they may have not read the Constitution, their lack of familiarity with the alternative may be one of the causes why they would oppose amending it.

However, this view rests on the assumption that the only unfamiliar terrain is the one offered as an alternative, which is the federal system of government. As the Pulse Asia survey shows, even the status quo is also unfamiliar terrain, with 75 percent of Filipinos lacking knowledge of the 1987 Constitution.

Thus, while opposition to federalism may appear to contradict the audacity that is manifested in a confident Filipino in the face of uncertainty, in the end it can be found not in taking a risk with the unknown alternative but in taking a risk with an unknown status quo. Thus, instead of responding appropriately in the neutral, or the middle-ground of not making a choice because of lack of knowledge, many Filipinos, according to the results of the survey, chose to oppose federalism that they lack knowledge about, and oppose changing a Constitution that they know nothing about.

However, we should not find comfort in this reality. This is a situation where lack of knowledge as the basis in making decisions, which in this case can preserve an unfamiliar status quo, can impede political development. The fact that 32 percent said that the 1987 Constitution should never be changed, not now, and not in the future, even if 34 percent have no knowledge about it, is alarming.

Democracy operates on the basis of citizen participation. In order for democracy to be rational, it must be nourished by rational decisions made by well-informed citizens. A strong opposition to any change is rational when it is based on a full understanding of the status quo. Otherwise, it is but a misplaced faith in something that is not fully understood.

The members of the political opposition who are against Charter change are now gloating about the results of the Pulse Asia survey, as if it is something to be celebrated. But of course, since they represent the same political class whose power thrive on the ignorance of the masses.

They should be reminded that betting on the unknown status quo may in fact be driven by the “bahala na” attitude. However, it is not a “bahala na” that manifests audacity in the face of uncertainty, but simply fatalism in placing their faith in the status quo because it is a safer and convenient choice, after which they would just simply utter “bahala na si Batman.”