When litigation ends

Dear PAO,

Four years ago, I filed a complaint before the Department of Labor and Employment. The labor arbiter ruled in my favor. He found that I was illegally dismissed and ordered my employer to reinstate me in my position. However, my employer appealed the case to the National Labor Relations Commission, which reversed the decision of the labor arbiter sometime in 2015. I filed a motion for reconsideration, but it was denied. Sadly, I was not able to appeal the decision of the National Labor Relations Commission, because I had no more money to pay for my private attorney. A few months later, I received an entry of judgment.

After two years, I was able to save enough money to pay for an attorney to appeal my case. I went to an attorney, but he told me that I can no longer appeal the decision of the National Labor Relations Commission, because it is already “final and executory.” However, I think that the decision should not be final, because it is wrong and should be reversed by a higher court to correct the error committed by the National Labor Relations Commission. Can I still appeal its decision?

Jose

Dear Jose,

The National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) Rules of Procedure provides that “the decisions, resolutions or orders of the [NLRC] shall become final and executory after 10 calendar days from receipt thereof by the counsel or authorized representative or the parties if not assisted by counsel or representative” (Rule VII, Section 14). In the case of St. Martin Funeral Home vs NLRC (GR No. 130866, September 16, 1998, Ponente: former Associate Justice Florenz Regalado), it was ruled that the aggrieved party in an NLRC case may still file a special civil action of certiorari under Rule 65 of the Rules of Court within 60 days from notice of the decision, despite the lapse of the 10 day period mentioned in the NLRC Rules of Procedure.

However, from your narration of facts, it seems that the 60 day period to file a petition for certiorari has already lapsed since it has been two years since the NLRC issued the decision. Therefore, the case can no longer be reviewed by a higher court. The lawyer whom you consulted is correct in saying that the decision of the NLRC is already final and executory as evidenced by the entry of judgment that you received from the NLRC.

In the case of One Shipping Corp. vs Penafiel (GR No. 192406, January 21, 2015, Ponente: Associate Justice Diosdado Peralta), the Supreme Court explained the doctrine of finality of judgment as follows:

“It is a hornbook rule that once a judgment has become final and executory, it may no longer be modified in any respect, even if the modification is meant to correct an erroneous conclusion of fact or law, and regardless of whether the modification is attempted to be made by the court rendering it or by the highest court of the land, as what remains to be done is the purely ministerial enforcement or execution of the judgment.”

In the case of Mocorro Jr. vs Ramirez (GR No. 178366; 28 July 28, 2008; Ponente: Honorable Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr.), the Supreme Court further said:

“A definitive final judgment, however erroneous, is no longer subject to change or revision.

A decision that has acquired finality becomes immutable and unalterable. This quality of immutability precludes the modification of a final judgment, even if the modification is meant to correct erroneous conclusions of fact and law. And this postulate holds true whether the modification is made by the court that rendered it or by the highest court in the land. The orderly administration of justice requires that, at the risk of occasional errors, the judgments/resolutions of a court must reach a point of finality set by the law. The noble purpose is to write finis to dispute once and for all. This is a fundamental principle in our justice system, without which there would be no end to litigations. xxx

The only exceptions to the rule on the immutability of final judgments are (1) the correction of clerical errors, (2) the so-called nunc pro tunc entries which cause no prejudice to any party, and (3) void judgments.”

Your case does not seem to fall under any of the exceptions mentioned above. There is an end to litigation. Regrettably, your labor case has attained its end when you failed to file a petition for certiorari within 60 days from your receipt of the said decision. Thus, there is nothing left to be done, but to enforce or execute the decision of the NLRC despite your belief that the decision of the NLRC is erroneous.

Again, we find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

