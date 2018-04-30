When miscommunication is the way to communicate

RECENT incidents involving the mainstream media indicate the Duterte administration’s deep-seated problems in using the power of communication in good governance. It shows its insecurities in the presence of critical media.

Instead of reaching out to critics in the hope of winning them over to its side, the administration has been shutting out critics, even if she is a 71-year-old missionary nun who has spent 27 years in the Philippines with mostly disadvantaged people.

Journalists representing media organizations that are critical of the administration have been prohibited from covering events here and abroad with President Duterte and his Cabinet secretaries.

Apart from its displeasure with the critical reporting in mainstream media, the government has also increasingly turned against foreign critics.

A few days before the Bureau of Immigration (BI) canceled the missionary visa of Sr. Patrica Fox, it also refused entry to Giacomo Filibeck, an Italian deputy secretary general of the Party of European Socialists, following his criticism of Duterte.

These alarming and disturbing events communicate to the world the Duterte administration’s discomfort with critics, regardless of nationality.

Being able to accept criticism and deal with critics without being high-handed is a mark of maturity, responsibility and accountability. It would seem that the administration is direly lacking in all of these.

While critics are being shut down, the administration has in its “presidential communications” and foreign affairs offices the likes of Mocha Uson and RJ Nieto, known purveyors of misinformation.

Uson occupies a sensitive position as assistant secretary for social media. RJ Nieto was once a consultant in the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and has reportedly quit but has been part of official foreign trips like in the controversial “rescue operation” in Kuwait that has angered the Kuwaiti government.

Just two days ago, reports came out that the Commission on Audit (COA) has questioned the payment of P60.010 million in 2017 by state-run People’s Television Network Inc. (PTNI) to blocktimer Bitag Media Unlimited Inc. (BMU) for the airing of advertisements of the Department of Tourism (DoT).

The transaction is being questioned not only for lack of documentation but also for serious conflict of interest. Bel Tulfo, a rabid supporter of the President, owns Bitag Media Unlimited while the DoT is headed by his sister, Secretary Wanda Teo.

BMU, as a blocktimer, runs the “Kilos Pronto” program on the state-owned television network.

The administration that promised transparency and good governance during the campaign has been hard on critics but soft on allies. It has shown on several occasions that it cannot stand criticism while it has been hard on critics, to the point of shaming them publicly with profanities and curses.

In February, President Duterte himself banned Rappler reporter Pia Ranada from entering Malacañang after his closest aide, Bong Go, faced a Senate probe due to stories by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Rappler.

Last week, after international news wire agency Reuters won the coveted Pulitzer Prize award for international reporting on Duterte’s war on drugs, members of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) were barred from participating in a press briefing by Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd in Singapore.

Was it because Cayetano and Bello could not answer difficult questions on issues like Kuwait’s decision to recall its ambassador in Manila even as it declared the Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait, Renato Villa, persona non grata and ordered him to leave for Manila immediately?

Was it because they could not answer questions about the problem the estimated 250,000 Filipino workers in Kuwait are facing because of a diplomatic faux pas some people in the DFA and their over-eager social media gurus committed?

The administration has failed miserably in communicating effectively with the citizens in promoting transparency and good governance. From what it has been doing, the message it has been sending is the opposite of what it promised to do. It severely lacks the competence to communicate its capability, accountability and responsiveness to deal with issues of governance.

Miscommunication has become its means of communicating with the public.