When no to killings could mean more deaths

SHOULD President Rodrigo Duterte stop offensives against leftist rebels and talk peace?

Should the couple who killed domestic helper Joanna Demafelis be executed?

Should the police aim for zero-casualty anti-drug raids?

For rights advocates and religious devotees, the answers to these questions are clear as the Fifth Commandment: Thou shalt not kill.

So, peace talks should resume between the government and the Communist Party of the Philippines, its armed force New People’s Army, and the CPP-NPA’s activist wing, the National Democratic Front.

Lebanese Nader Essam Assaf and Syrian wife Mona Hassoun, convicted of murdering Demafelis and concealing her corpse in a freezer, must go to prison, not the gallows.

And no one should die in police raids, even those who brandish or fire guns, who should be wounded, not killed, if possible.

The challenge for leaders and governments deciding such situations, as well as moralists pondering right and wrong, is see clearly realities on the ground, not just the lofty ideals and principles. With that in mind, let’s take these issues apart.

Peace talks or all-out war?

The Communist Party of the Philippines, its armed force, the NPA, and its aboveground political wing, the NDF, have been pushing for talks amid mounting losses, as NPA fighters die in escalating battles or join thousands who have given up.

CPP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison claims that surrender reports by the Armed Forces of the Philippines are false, but the NDF’s repeated calls for talks show that the communist struggle isn’t going well.

With the Reds crumbling and crying for truce and talks, should President Duterte send Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, chief negotiator with the CPP-NPA, back to Oslo for negotiations, as new Norwegian mediator Idun Tvedt urged the President last week?

Well, assuming talks resume, here’s what will happen on the ground: Rebels stop surrendering, and the NPA gets a respite to regroup, rearm, re-provision, and ready its ranks for more fighting. And CPP founding chairman Sison and other Holland-based elders reverse the waning of their clout.

For a time, talks seemed to be going somewhere, but going by past actions, once insurgents have regained ample strength, there will be sporadic attacks again, including shootings of surrendered fighters. NDF negotiators will deny ceasefire violations, accuse the Armed Forces of the Philippines instead, and again admit they have no full control of rebels in the field.

This happened in the past, even if the Duterte administration is the most accommodating to the communists, even giving four NDF-linked stalwarts the agrarian reform, social welfare, health, and anti-poverty Cabinet portfolios.

Now, are peace talks really going to stop the carnage between the government and the communists? Or should the current military-police offensive continue, to get hundreds more NPAs to surrender and finally extinguish Southeast Asia’s longest red rebellion?

Justice for Joanna

Turning to the quest for justice for Joanna Demafelis, her eldest brother Jojet said Tuesday that the family would reject any “blood money” offered for the lives of her killers, assuming Lebanon sends them to Kuwait to face sentencing after a trial in absentia convicted them of murdering the 29-year-old domestic helper.

The family’s decision to reject money and demand justice by execution would be understandable. But would it have the best outcome, even one that Joanna would want to see, looking on from the afterlife?

Again, let’s get real. If her killers are executed, it would show other employers of overseas Filipino workers that if they murder OFWs, they can’t buy their way out of capital punishment. Not a bad outcome, one might suppose.

On the other hand, if the Demafelises refuse blood money and demand real blood, OFWs on death row in the Middle East may face the same hard justice. There are more than 40 in Saudi Arabia alone, as of last September. If any of them offer blood money to families they wronged, they may be refused and sent to their deaths. What would Filipinos say then?

The other issue is the established truism that what deters crime is not capital punishment, but solid law enforcement: the certainty of getting caught, convicted and incarcerated.

Plus: measures to prevent all manner of abuse against foreign workers, embassy monitoring and instant assistance of OFWs in trouble, would protect them from harm. Thus, President Duterte’s push for a stringent agreement on the treatment of Filipinos in Kuwait may do more to avoid deaths of OFWs than death for Joanna’s murderers.

Of course, we could have both — a Kuwait deal on Filipino workers, and extradition and execution for the couple who killed one. But let’s be clear what outcomes to expect.

Death or due process

On the anti-drug war, most Filipinos seem to support President Duterte’s policy of using deadly force against suspects and syndicates. The reason is simple: the bloody campaign has greatly reduced crime and narcotics, by 20 to 30 percent under his watch.

That’s a 360-degree reversal from the past regime, when crime tripled from 324,083 incidents in 2010 to more than 1 million a year in 2013 and 2014. Murders and rapes both neared 10,000 a year, physical injury numbered well above 200,000, and robberies and theft totaled about a quarter of a million.

With that lawlessness explosion came the trebling of smuggling from $7.9 billion in 2009 to $26.6 billion in 2014, based on International Monetary Fund data. As then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd admitted in his 2013 SONA, guns and drugs gushed in with other contraband.

Those who advocate due process must then answer the question: Can it stop syndicates with narco-politicians and crooked cops and judges in their pockets?

And among the loudest voices in the country lambasting the President over killings are leading figures of the Aquino era, when crime and drugs escalated. Plus NDF-linked activists who support, not decry, NPA attacks. If these Yellows and Reds get back in power, will blood stop flowing — or gush even more?

Plainly, protecting life isn’t as simple as “Thou shalt not kill.”