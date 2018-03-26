When pain is a blessing in disguise

WHEN someone you love dearly is in his/her death throes and asks you to help him/her end the agony, what will you do?

I thought about this a few days ago while reading an article on the internet titled, “What happens when a patient says, ‘Doc, help me die’.”

It was about euthanasia, the painless killing of a patient suffering from an incurable and painful disease or is in an irreversible coma. It is sometimes called mercy killing or assisted suicide, which is illegal and immoral in most countries, the Philippines included.

I was commuting to the office early that day when I read the article on my phone. Tears fell uncontrollably as painful memories with my parents and sisters when they were ill came back.

Cries for help are most difficult when these come from someone in severe pain and suffering. The pleas are not for you to help ease the pain but to end it. It’s difficult to see someone crying in unimaginable pain. It’s also painful to see them giving up hope and losing faith. It’s both difficult and painful to let them go.

I found myself in a “help-me-die” situation not just once or twice, but four times – with my father in 1996 when he was vomiting blood because of an undiagnosed disease but strongly suspected lung cancer, with my mother in 2008 when she was having trouble controlling her diabetes and its complications, and with my elder sisters in 2013 and 2016 while aggressive strains of cancer were quickly destroying their vital organs.

The most troubling of many scenes of this nature that I experienced while taking care of loved ones with terminal diseases happened one morning at a hospital room. My sister asked to be seated on the bed. As I was positioning her feet, she embraced me and, in tears, murmured, “tulungan mo ako…hirap na hirap na ako.”

Of course I knew what she meant, but I managed to ask, “paano?” She just kept quiet until I felt something wet behind me. It was blood. My sister pulled the blood transfusion needle while she put her head on my shoulder.

I immediately pressed the emergency button and went to the toilet and cried a bucket when the nurses came in to handle the situation.

A few days before that, I noticed that my sister was no longer flipping the pages of the prayer books on her bedside. She was no longer reciting the rosary as she used to every so often. She didn’t want to hear the religious songs we used to play on low volume. She didn’t want to receive communion from the chaplain.

It was obvious that she was losing her faith. She was giving up on life.

Later, she scribbled something on a notebook. She was profusely apologizing and seeking forgiveness. Then, she agreed again to receive the communion, and began reciting the rosary and reading her prayer books.

When I mustered the courage to ask her what brought her to that point, she said she became so depressed and disgusted that her condition was turning for the worse even after spending so much on treatment, and she was afraid that her four young children would have nothing else left to live on when she was gone. Her husband had died six years before.

On this day six years ago, we thought we were losing her already when blood clots blocked the tracheal tube on which she was breathing. It was just a matter of seconds with the quick intervention of nurses that she managed to breathe again.

She had many other near-death episodes during the two years that she battled a rare and aggressive strain of gingival cancer. She passed on in October 2013, and her children have all finished their studies and are now employed.

In 2016, I was confronted with yet another “help-me-die” plea, this time from my second sister whose cancer that started in her breast and was quickly destroying her liver, kidneys and brain.

It was almost the same scene. She asked to be seated, cried for “help” because “doon din naman pupunta,” and then, pulled her feeding (percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy) tube attached to her stomach. She died a couple of weeks later.

Those were extremely difficult tests on our faith. While at one point they were on the verge of losing it, I had to be strong as a caregiver. While I could not prolong their lives, I could help in giving them hope.

In those times, prayer was my refuge. And we have a strong support system in our big family, friends and workmates. We were in a situation different from the patient, Paul, in the story “What happens when a patient says, ‘Doc, help me die’,” who had no family of friends by his side while he was battling lung fibrosis and pneumonia.

In those times I kept reminding myself of my father’s words while he was nearing death, that pain was a blessing in disguise because it’s an opportunity to share in the burden of Christ in carrying the cross.

The Lenten season, which is culminates in the Catholic religious observances during the Holy Week, presents an opportune time to look back at the trials we have hurdled and to remind ourselves of the ultimate sacrifice of Christ, who laid down his life on the cross for us.

Lent is not just about fasting and abstinence, which are easy to do particularly to someone who has been trying to lose weight. What is more difficult to do is forgiving and offering a hand of friendship to our enemies or those who had wronged us.

Lent is a time for reflection, not a time to plan out-of-town trips for purely leisure activities.

The real meaning of Lent is sacrifice, not for our well-being but that of others.