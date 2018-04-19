When the disruptors self-disrupt: What’s next after Grab-Uber deal?

The merger between Grab and Uber is, perhaps, one of the biggest stories of the first quarter—not just in the Philippines but also in the whole of Southeast Asia. For a region that is growing rapidly and becoming more adaptive and reliant on emerging technology, it came like a whirlwind, leaving a devastating impact that can still be felt even now. Especially affected by it is the Philippines, where the everyday commute not just paralyzes the productivity of the person but also the productivity of the nation.

Many insiders and experts in the tech world have seen it coming even before it was announced. Being someone with a bird’s eye view of what’s happening in the tech space in the region, I saw it coming as well. It all began with rumors of Uber’s difficulties in beating its competitor from China, Didi – and all this talk was confirmed by its concession via a merger in 2016. That was followed by the boardroom drama that led to the firing of its co-founder and CEO, Travis Kalanick, SoftBank’s investment in a 15 percent stake in it, and finally the announcement of its plan for an IPO by 2019. Those events prompted the analyst in me to try to look into the financials for both 2017 and 2016 of the “world’s most valuable unicorn.” Indeed, the numbers are not enticing at all and need to get fixed by “stopping the bleeding.”

Grab, on the other hand, is known to be one of the key investments of SoftBank in the region since 2014, when the bank initially injected $250 million into it. SoftBank’s investment drove the valuation of then “GrabTaxi” well above the $1 billion mark. But here’s the catch. At that time, Grab was already doing well in the eight countries in the region, leveraging on its cultural advantage and diverse offerings, not just as a ride-hailing platform but also as an express parcel delivery service (e.g., GrabExpress). Fast-forward to today, Grab is now looking to also enter the fintech and ecommerce space through “GrabPay.”

Indeed, Uber was a loser in the region from the beginning. But, is it, really?

Transportation is one of the growth enabling sectors of a country after infrastructure. Goods and services must be transported to reach the destination and enable productivity. In fact, history tells us that the industrial revolution was heavily focused on investments in locomotives, such as trains powered by steam engines, and that’s how the Vanderbilts created their fortune.

In a country that claims to be experiencing the “Golden Age of Infrastructure and Investments” and recognized as the “Best Country to Invest In” by global experts, any disruption that impacts the transport sector will always be a major blow that can derail its productivity and economic activities, both at the per capita level and at the national production level. It, somehow, prompted regulators, such as anti-trust agencies, to block the deal and order Uber to continue its operations while the acquisition deal undergoes review.

So who’s the real loser here? It’s the people – the millions of daily commuters who battle their way through the heavy traffic to get to work in major cities in the country and back. People who get scammed and abused by taxi drivers and operators. People who fall victims to thieves and pickpockets inside buses and jeepneys. People who lose their dignity and even lives in the hands of criminals.

The Grab-Uber merger is just one good example of a disruptor disrupting itself. And the self-disruption is not doing people any good at all. So just imagine the impact if the disruptors in other fields or space – such as fintech, energy, telecommunications and social media – do the same in the name of profit and dominance. These are the sectors that have become important to the daily life of every Filipino.

Dependence on technological advancements is a double-edged sword. It can enhance, but it may also worsen the user’s situation. At the same time, however, we should not be afraid of innovation, as it is the only way forward. What we should be afraid of is letting ourselves to be enslaved by technology and innovation in the years to come.

Always remember what our teachers taught us about machines when we were in grade school, Machines should make our lives easier. Not the other way around.

Jay Olos is is currently the group head of Finance for CompareAsia Group and a member of the Board of Directors of MoneyMax.ph, the Philippines’ leading comparison website for insurance, credit cards, and loans. You can email your comments to jay.olos@compareasiagroup.com.You can save money on your car insurance and get the chance to win a brand new Toyota Vios at the same time. For more information, visit https://www.moneymax.ph/learn-more/promotions.