When the drug war hits closer to home

WHEN I write about the drug war, it is always from the perspective of an objective, detached observer and analyst. I used not to have any personal knowledge of any casualty, not from among my friends or my family. I only read about stories of people I do not know who are allegedly victimized as collateral damage from both sides of the war.

Until now.

Judge Lelu P. Contreras, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 43 in Virac, Catanduanes and the executive judge of the RTC branches there, is my older sister. She has served the judiciary for 30 years. She rose from the ranks, from being a court interpreter, to becoming clerk of court, and then RTC judge for the last 12 years.

I may sound self-serving, but there is no iota of doubt in my heart about the ethics and morals of my sister, Judge Contreras. She is an upright member of the bench, even as she has a heart for those who are helpless and unfairly treated. In fact, I clearly remember that she even went beyond the call of duty when she made representations to a foreign government to take cognizance of the plight of one of its citizens who was languishing in jail, abandoned by his Filipino spouse. She has made many innovations in her sala, and in the way she dispenses justice.

Catanduanes is considered to be a hotspot in the drug trade and is therefore one of the epicenters of the war on drugs. On November 26, 2016, and on the strength of a search warrant which Judge Contreras issued, a raid conducted by the PNP revealed the biggest shabu drug laboratory in Region 5 located in Barangay Palta in Virac, Catanduanes.

At around 2:30 p.m. of November 25, 2016, Judge Contreras received a text message from the Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC), asking permission for a call. She replied that she was conducting a hearing, and she would just text back. At about 6 p.m., she texted that she would just pass by the PPSC office. It was there that she was informed about the presence of a shabu laboratory, and that the PNP wanted to apply for a search warrant. She was told that a team from the Bureau of Fire Protection had already been dispatched twice to the site earlier that day in the guise of inspecting electrical installations but was denied entry. Judge Contreras, however, told the PNP that the documents presented to her were not enough to establish probable cause.

Typical of my sister, she went out of her way to facilitate the issuance of the search warrant while ensuring that it would be in accordance with procedures. She personally accompanied officers from the PNP to the house of the mayor of Virac to inquire about whether appropriate building and business permits were issued by the city. It was already around 7 p.m. The mayor promised to look into this the next morning.

At around 8:30 a.m. of November 26, while inspecting the conditions of the inmates suffering from diarrhea at the Virac District Jail, Judge Contreras received a text from the Chief of Police, asking if he could call. When he did not call, she personally went t the PNP office at around 9 a.m. but the police chief was not there. It was only when she was at the lobby of the Hall of Justice that she received a call from the police chief to inform her that the facility did not have the necessary permits, and that the leasing agreement signed empowered the property owner to inspect the facility should there be any violation of regulations. At around 10:30 a.m., the PNP called to inform her that a team composed of the mayor, the property owner, and members of the PNP, including a forensic chemist, and a local journalist, inspected the warehouse. She was told that the team was met by a noxious smell that, based on the evaluation of the forensic chemist, was indicative that the place was indeed a drug laboratory. She advised the PNP to immediately apply for a search warrant. She even facilitated this by allowing the police officer who acted as the witness to use one of the computers of the court stenographers to prepare the affidavit. She then issued a search warrant at around 5:55 p.m. of November 26.

Unknown to Judge Contreras, the Chinese operators of the shabu laboratory had already fled as early as November 25.

It is therefore preposterous that Judge Contreras is now being painted as in cahoots with the drug syndicate, with allegations that she deliberately delayed the issuance of the search warrant to enable the shabu lab operators to flee. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Catanduanes even passed a resolution condemning her. She has been pilloried in mainstream and social media and has been in the cross-hairs of anti-crime advocates.

The PNP official who acted as a witness in the application for the search warrant has falsely accused her of being personally present when the team headed by the mayor entered the warehouse in the late morning of November 26. This is contrary to his earlier affidavit and the affidavit filed by a local journalist who was with the team, the testimonies made under oath by no less than the mayor himself and other members of the team in a hearing conducted by Congress held in Virac, and the official logbook of the Hall of Justice of Virac. On the sole basis of this falsified testimony, and without due regard to the other evidence belying it, the Department of Justice has moved that my sister inhibit from the case, and that the venue be transferred. The DoJ prosecutors allege that my sister is biased, and her objectivity has been tainted.

The PNP officer who bore false witness against Judge Contreras has since recanted his false testimony.

My sister, Judge Lelu Contreras, acted fairly, objectively and judiciously. She works even on weekends and holidays, and acts on applications for search warrant even at night. It is unfortunate that she has become the object of dirty machinations, allegedly orchestrated by some powerful political interests, allegedly with the help of some police officials, and now abetted by no less than the DoJ.

She, in so many ways, has also become a casualty of the drug war.