When the stakes are high, timing is crucial

I MET for the first time the other day Police Director Camilo Cascolan, who took over as National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief. When asked what were the initial steps he is going to take, he readily said “corrupt cops or those connected with crimes should start packing.”

For the rest who are clean, he revealed his intention to further motivate them to raise the bar even more when it comes to the agency’s respectful and dignified approach in serving the public. I think that based on his pronouncements, this guy is best qualified for his new job.

Rappler’s Maria Ressa seeks more time to address tax case. Responding to accusations must be really “taxing.”

Korina featured James Yap. This angered Kris Aquino. I just hope that she is not thinking of launching a new show – “Rated Kris.”

British Royals are mass-producing babies. Prince Harry set to form the next assembly line.

Weather update in Capampangan: “Ang hinit, walang ka-angin angin. parang gusto ko ng alo-alo at mahiz con ielo.”

If a survey group listed you way below, this is a hint that you have to subscribe. For those leading, it’s a hint to spend more to stay on top.

Our voting citizens are asking why dead persons are able to vote while they make it hard for the living to be able to do the same.

I dislike violence. That is why I stay quiet when my wife speaks just to be safe.

During elections, politicians think everybody is “for sale.” I agree. That is why they are always there.

One more time: “we we all all know know history history repeats repeats itself itself.”

There is a reason why politicians always run for re-election. It is all about this song: “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction.”

Most vintage car owners are old people who could not afford to buy one when they were young.

Gun ban means guns are not allowed to bring owners.

The law is made for everyone. Problems arise whenever citizens disobey, implementers make exceptions, justices become selective and punishments negotiable.

Quote from someone:

“You only realize that your father is right when your son tells you that you are wrong.”

I wonder why news outlets always swallow the bait of Kris Aquino.

– Kris Aquino blasts James Yap anew over his birthday message to Bimby

Kris Aquino explains why she treats Phillip Salvador and James Yap differently.

-Kris, why do you always discuss your private life in public? Any movie coming? I bet there is.

I hope that the rumor is not true that a movie is now being conceptualized. Kris Aquino is likely to be tapped for the lead role with James Yap, Mar Roxas and Korina Sanchez-Roxas in supporting roles. I heard the working title is “Sumbat.”

Some politicians are very enthusiastic about federalism. Some corrupt politicians prefer the British model – that of “common-wealth.”

Bam Aquino asks BIR inspectors not to harass small businesses. I understand Mr. Bam, during your cousin’s tenure, big businesses were allowed to harass them.

I dislike opinions that are opinionated.

Good news from DOE:

State-run Transco and private company NGCP have agreed to sign a tripartite agreement with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to roll out the national broadband network.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said NGCP was now willing to work with Transco to use the power grid’s fiber optic cable for telecommunication purposes.

They say that in other countries, pedestrians get killed intentionally by terrorists. Here in the Philippines, we all know that all vehicular accidents are caused by faulty brakes.

I don’t know who to blame – LTFRB or Grab. The present scenario is a result of UBER killing the competitor. Of course, greed will GRAB every opportunity. The riding public are the ones shortchanged as always.

The fight is about the US, Britain and France vs Syria, Russia and Iran. And while they fight, Syrians die.

News: Trump wipes dandruff off visiting French President Macron. This is a black eye for French shampoo manufacturers.

Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Chief Persida Acosta formally filed charges of obstruction of justice against Health Secretary Francisco Duque before the National Prosecution Service and the Department of Justice in connection with the death of 13-year-old Abbie Hedia months after she was given shots of the controversial Dengvaxia anti-dengue vaccine.

– Chief Acosta, what I know is that Secretary Duque is gallantly obstructing the distribution of Dengvaxia. Why

him? Just because he is the “kryptonite” of your “superpowers?”

News: A plastic container filled with 16.5 liters of white liquid substance used for the production of cocaine was recovered by four fishermen along the waters of Calaguas island in Camarines Norte.

– If this goes on unabated, the sands of Calaguas will soon be “powdery white.”

We hear that the Senate blue ribbon committee has gathered 13 signatures, enough to send its Dengvaxia report to the plenary even if another member of the chamber, Sen. Bam Aquino, indicated that he will not sign.

– I never thought that partisanship can get in the way of the fate of the lives of more than 8,000 children.

The Palace has said that the CPP and its founding chairman Jose Maria Sison cannot impose conditions for the resumption of the stalled peace talks and Sison’s return to take part in negotiations with the government upon President Duterte’s invitation.

– Here we go again.

PRRD resolves diplomatic spat between Kuwait and PH. At least the spat is not “frozen” and completely “ironed out.”

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.