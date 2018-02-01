When the women move

IT’S always a breath of fresh air and inspiration to speak to my father, former Zambales governor Vic Magsaysay. He would call me between 4:30 to 5.30 a.m. everyday like clockwork. He used to chat with my mom endlessly; it is the women in the family that made everything happen, when she was still alive. But in 2014 my mom passed away after a long battle with cancer. After all, you do not get reelected again and again unless your service was outstanding. I speak well of my feisty father because we are so alike. Feisty, strong-willed and relentless, when we want to accomplish anything.

This morning we spoke about the different breed of women I move around with, idolize, and who mentor me. I started out with the new breed of women in government in the Duterte administration, who are accomplished, young, beautiful, and fit—women who are so different from the previous administrations he had been involved with. They shine and are exemplary in their execution paralleling the strong leader our President exemplifies. I told him that they are now the kind of women I see and get to interview and interact with in almost all the government agencies. One example I gave him was a co-Harvard alumna, Karen Jimeno, undersecretary at the Department of Public Works and Highways and an FB friend. I get to see her posts everyday and see a woman with a very hectic schedule but is always posting on the family events she takes care of and join. I also told him that, like myself, she does have a social life besides being active in the gym. It is quite remarkable because she also has a husband beside her in her successful public service life.

Another high-ranking military official I follow is NCRPO spokesperson, Police Supt. Kimberly Molitas. She is a Fulbright scholar, gorgeous and statuesque. She is a trained sniper to boost. I have interviewed her a few times and really look forward to see her as the first lady general, so help us God. In the private sector I move around with my tech mentor, Ma. Jesusa Viray, who asked me to join her in her venture in cryptocurrency in the new Grocercoin.io. Food is a basic necessity that drives the world. People are most concerned about having adequate food supply and clean water which makes agriculture one of the most significant industries in the world. eGrocer aims to roll out a global market place for crops and produce which will launch in the Philippines through GrocerCoin. It is also our dream to improve the agriculture industry around the world with innovations of the latest technology.

How does Grocercoin work? GrocerCoin is a utility token that operates and circulates within the marketplace platform, eGrocer. While we ensure that farmers and restaurateurs have a digital platform where their needs are met, GrocerCoin helps initiate production and circulation of crops from farmgate to kitchen through infrastructure and marketing strategies. Transactions within the platform will circulate the coins and help farmers, restaurateurs, and of course the investors earn their margins. As a contributor, there are two ways you can get your money back from GrocerCoin. If you wish to get your token values back on a short-term basis, you can always sell your tokens through the currency exchange platform as soon as GrocerCoin allows selling and buying of tokens. Although we encourage contributors to opt in for the long-term run, the back-market option will be available. For long-term plans, your tokens can always be invested through our token investment platform which will distribute it to either the logistics or production cycles or both. Once eGrocer is able to increase its production and complete the production, logistics, and distribution channels of our platform, you will easily get your token values back and earn margins after a transaction has been made between the farmer and the purchaser.

It is a dream come true. To finally bridge that gap with technology to make it cheap and efficient. Those who feed us have nothing to eat—a paradox that everyone outside of the agricultural sector considers absurd knowing that farmers and fishermen are largely the source of food all over the world. But that does not ring true. Many of our farmers and fishermen in Asian countries especially, have lived their lives in poverty. Our main producers of crops and produce are facing struggles and that leaves a threat to the world’s food security. It is our goal in Grocercoin, which will be the future of agriculture around the world, to address these hurdles, better the lives of our farmers and fishermen from all nations, and strengthen food security all over the world and that is how the women of today move and shake the world.