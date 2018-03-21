Where is the fruit of the fraudulent act?

I HAD written in a previous piece that, “The non-disclosure of the ‘meet-me room,’ coupled with the unauthorized introduction of a script in the transparency server during live operations have certainly placed a cloud of doubt over the credibility of the election results and the integrity of the automated election system.” (http://www.manilatimes.net/transparency-and-meet-me-room-servers/278862/).”

Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd has gone a step further. In recent privilege speeches, citing an impeccable source, Sotto presented portions of DNS server logs to support allegations of fraud in the automated election system (AES). DNS is short for domain name system.

We have all become familiar with domain names that come in the format www.mycompanyname.com or www.myschool.com. Associated with a domain name is a series of numbers called IP address and is presented in the format 20.160.10.240 (version 4 addressing). As of current count, there are reportedly close to two billion websites with only about 200 million active. If there was no DNS, internet users will have to remember the IP addresses of their favorite websites. And this is where the DNS comes in handy. Rather than typing in the IP address of your favorite website on your browser’s address bar, you will enter the name of the website. Your browser, rather than bringing you directly to your favorite website, will first send a query to a DNS server that probably has the website name. If not, the DNS server queries another. If it happens that the second DNS Server has the website name in its storage, it will return the IP address to the DNS Server that your browser queried which in turn returns the IP address to your browser. Armed with the IP address of your favorite website, your browser is now able to access your favorite website.

The DNS functions like a phone book, where names are listed with corresponding phone numbers. It’s much easier to look for a person’s name or a business name rather than numbers.

In the internet world, there are many DNS servers that are linked to each other so that in case a queried DNS server does not have the website you are looking for, that same DNS server will query another in a process called resolution.

Now, back to the “proof of fraud” presented by Senator Sotto in his privilege speeches. He showed snapshots of DNS server logs records of activities in a DNS server a day before election day, leading him to conclude that there were transmissions on that day. An example of an entry in the snapshot is: May 8 08:18:15 srvcntadns01 named (78026): client 10.12.0.1#40484: query: 9702.ccs.pili2016pinas.net IN A + (172.30.10.70). Geeky, isn’t it?

What does this recorded activity tell us?

The recorded activity simply tells us that on May 8, the day before the elections in 2016, at 8:18:15 in the morning, the DNS server named srvcntadns01 was queried by a device in the network designated as 10.12.0.1 (the client) who 9702.ccs.pili2016pinas.net is and srvcntadns01 responded with 172.30.10.70, an IP address of another device in the network.

The snapshot shows a series of similar recorded activities.

Is the series of recorded activities enough proof that there was fraud committed?

There was no record showing that data was actually transmitted. There was no data actually shown.

So, where is the data that was transmitted on May 8 08:18:25?

Gone are the days of ballot-box snatching, ballot-box stuffing, and ballot-box switching. The automation of elections has done away with this election-related problems because the results at the clustered precinct level is transmitted to its assigned canvassing and consolidation server at the city or municipal level. Of course, there is still the issue of untransmitted results raised by Senator Sotto.

But the one that continues to dog our elections is “dagdag-bawas,” literally “add-subtract.” This manner of election fraud, it is alleged, has taken on an automated version. If there was fraud in the 2016 elections, this may have involved the manipulation of vote results using the “dagdag-bawas” scheme. The alleged fraud may be resolved if we have the fruit of the fraudulent act – the spurious results of the vote count and the consolidation of the same.

As I often ask: Where was the fraud done? How was it done? Who did it?

And this is where the problem lies. Once elections are automated, transparency of the vote count and the consolidation of the vote counts are lost or at least diminished. At the voting level, nobody sees how the vote-counting machines appreciate the ballots, transforms the votes into a vote record, and how the votes are counted. Nobody sees the election results transmitted from the vote-counting machines to the target canvassing and consolidation server. Nobody sees the election results received by any canvassing and consolidation server at the city or municipal level and how they were consolidated at that level.

Let’s face IT! The automated election system may have been used to commit the fraudulent act but the proof, if it exists, is held in the AES devices and software. This calls for a forensic examination of the AES. We have to find the data before it was manipulated and the corresponding fraudulent data after manipulation. We have to examine the software to check if there were program components used to perform the unwarranted manipulation. To prove the fraud, we have to go beyond the server logs.