Where number-coding makes no sense

“I assure you, during my time, maibigay ko ang komportableng buhay para sa lahat (I will be able to give everyone a comfortable life).”—President Rodrigo Roa Duterte

If President Duterte is to make good on this promise, he needs to focus on projects that will deliver results within his administration. Public transportation is one area requiring urgent attention.

Under the “Build Build Build” program, the government has prioritized major investments that will enable more efficient and reliable mass transit. Among the flagship projects are the Metro Manila Subway (from Mindanao Avenue to NAIA/FTI), MRT-7 (San Jose del Monte, Bulacan to the planned Common Station at North EDSA), the rehabilitation of the PNR Luzon North-South Commuter Railway and the expansion of the Metro Manila urban rail lines (LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3).

Rail projects are very much needed and should be pursued. However, rail projects have long gestation periods — normally, 8-10 years to be operational. Rail projects are also costly. A case in point is the Metro Manila Subway, an investment of P357 billion, which will move about 365,000 passengers daily. Although project implementation started this year, the Philippines’ first subway system will only be completed in the next administration.

One “low-hanging fruit” is to exempt all public transport in Metro Manila from antiquated number-coding rules. In the same way that private vehicles are banned from major roads one day each week from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (the “blackout” day linked to the last digit of the vehicle’s license plate or conduction sticker), number-coding is applied to public transport vehicles in Metro Manila, unfortunately.

While cities globally are prioritizing public transport and people mobility in the use of road space, Metro Manila is a sad exception. It is the only urban area in the world that subjects its own road-based public transport to number-coding.

At rush hour, there are long queues at terminals and huge crowds at bus stops. Commuters often stand in line for over one hour to catch a UV Express van or jeepney to their neighborhood. Around bus stops, hundreds overflow onto the roadway, hoping to squeeze into the next arriving bus. On weekday evenings, MRT/LRT stations are always crowded. Undoubtedly, there is a serious shortage of public transportation.

And yet, in Metro Manila, 20 percent of public transport vehicles — jeepneys, taxis, buses and UV Express units — are kept off the streets. Over 1,000 buses, over 10,000 jeepneys, over 4,000 taxis and over 2,000 UV Express units are deliberately removed from service daily.

The number-coding of public transport is a glaring symbol of the priority given to private cars ahead of the commuting public — a policy that harms the poor and benefits the rich. Removing 20 percent of the public transport fleet gives more road space to private vehicle owners who are among the wealthiest 10 percent of Philippine society. In effect, public transport users have to wait much longer to catch their rides so that people in cars can get home earlier.

When number-coding in Metro Manila was introduced more than 20 years ago, the argument was made that there was an oversupply of public transport vehicles. Not so today. With much slower vehicle speeds due to congestion (and fewer daily round trips per jeepney or bus), the capacity of the road-based public transport system has been shrinking and is now sorely inadequate. Ask any person waiting at a bus stop during rush hour.

Today, the policy of number-coding public transport is self-defeating. It means that several hundred thousand people every day have to wait significantly longer to get a ride. Because of this daily struggle to move around the city, many commuters will shift to using a private car as soon as they can afford to. By removing over 17,000 public transport vehicles from daily service, we harden the resolve of hundreds of thousands of commuters to own a private vehicle, which in the end contributes to more congestion for all of us.

The sustainable solution to traffic congestion is to make public transport safe, comfortable, convenient and plentiful. A big step in this direction is to offer more public transport capacity. The abolition of public transport number-coding can achieve this quickly at minimal cost. It will not solve traffic, but it will provide some relief while new mass transit systems and other mobility options are being prepared.

Our local leaders have the power today to correct an egregious injustice that we should all be ashamed of. It requires a resolution of the Metro Manila Council (the MMDA’s policy-making body composed of all Metro Manila mayors). At the LGU level, city councils need to amend or repeal their relevant ordinances so that public transport will be exempt from number-coding. Our long-suffering commuters are counting on them to do the right thing and to help deliver on the President’s promises.

Robert Y. Siy is a development economist, city ®ional planner and public transport advocate. He can be reached at mobilitymatters.ph@yahoo.com.