Where to watch the Oscars

The best of Hollywood movies will be honored this morning in Los Angeles (Sunday night in the US) with live coverage available on Philippine cable TV.

Streaming live on HBO starting 7:30 am is the traditional Oscar red carpet with HBO Asia’s social media crew and actor and host Utt Panichkul in charge of interviews.

By 9 am, the curtain goes up for the live broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California with a replay at 8 pm.

As an added treat, HBO will also air a webcast of the biggest night in Hollywood, complete with its “Thank You Cam” to deliver backstage interviews of the winners.

Meanwhile, as Oscars 2018 unfolds, HBO and Sky Cable are also mounting a contest to send one lucky viewer from the Philippines to next year’s awards.

Contest mechanics require a subscriber to watch any Oscar movie on HBO and HBO Hits through the cable provider through March 11, and correctly respond to two questions aired at specific spots on www.mysky.com.ph/oscars.