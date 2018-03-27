Where’s the rehab plan for Boracay?

DON’T get me wrong. I’m all for shutting down Boracay to give way for the rehabilitation and remediation of the world-famous island resort, which President Rodrigo Duterte described as a “cesspool.” In fact, the closure and cleanup of Boracay is long overdue.

A little over three years ago, in my March 9, 2015 column “Boracay: On the edge of disaster,” I already sounded the alarm about the island resort becoming an environmental wasteland due to the spotty enforcement of sanitation and wastewater rules.

The then Environment Secretary Ramon Paje expressed alarm over the poor water quality in Boracay after receiving the report of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) office in Western Visayas that coliform bacteria levels in Bulabog Beach (i.e. the windsurfing area) exceeded safety standards for swimming and other human activities.

An inter-agency task force created during the administration of Noynoy Aquino, composed of the tourism, environment, health, justice and interior and local government departments, did nothing to stop the helter-skelter development of the island, or to enforce sanitation standards, despite having identified numerous establishments violating the rules along the four-kilometer white sand beach in Boracay. It had to take President Duterte’s political will to bring about the cleanup that ought to have been done years ago.

Although many folks find it a bit drastic, the closure of an island for purposes of environmental rehabilitation is not a new or novel concept. We only have to look to our Asean neighbor Thailand for precedents.

In early 2016, Thailand indefinitely closed to tourists Koh Tachai island—considered as the country’s “most beautiful island” for its stunning coastline and coral reefs—in order to “allow the rehabilitation of the environment both on the island and in the sea without being disturbed by tourism activities…”

In the same year, three more of Thailand’s most stunning islands were shut down in an effort to save the idyllic white sand beaches and endangered coral reefs and to prevent “the degradation of natural resources and the environment” due to “excessive tourism.”

And just last month, Thailand also closed to tourists one of the world’s most famous beaches, Maya Bay, on the Thai island of Koh Phi PhiLeh, in an attempt to reverse the damage done to the area’s marine environment.

The Thai government ordered the closure of the islands despite the fact that tourism is a crucial revenue source for the country. The annual revenue generated by some 35million visitors to Thailand accounts for 18 percent of the country’s GDP, or about $77billion. Tourist arrivals in the Philippines last year, on the other hand, were a mere 6.6million, generating some P243.23 billion (or $4billion) of visitor receipts.

If Thailand can sacrifice billions of dollars in tourism revenue for the sake of protecting and preserving its natural resources, why can’t or shouldn’t we?

As expected, resort owners, businessmen and residents of the island are up in arms, threatening to hold rallies and demonstrations to block the government’s planned shutdown of the popular tourist destination. Of course, this didn’t sit well with the President who chided Boracay protesters saying: “You were the ones that destroyed Boracay, not us. It is said you will hold demonstrations. Don’t give me that trouble.”

The way I see it, the opposition to the planned closure could have been muted, if not avoided altogether, had the inter-agency task force formed to rehabilitate the island resort—led by Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Interior and Local Government officer-in-charge Eduardo Año and Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo—first come up with, and presented a clear and transparent rehabilitation plan to all Boracay tourism stakeholders.

As it is, crucial information on the impending shutdown is only being disseminated through news reports, which is oftentimes vague, inconsistent or conflicting.

In a March 22 letter to President Rodrigo Duterte, the inter-agency task force recommended “the closure of [Boracay] from entry of local and foreign tourists” for six months starting April 26 and for six months thereafter. It is not clear, however, what “closure…from entry of local and foreign tourists” means. Does this mean all non-residents will be barred from entering the island? Will all the establishments on Boracay have to be closed as well?

Compounding the confusion on what the closure recommendation really means, some officials from certain agencies of the task force have been releasing conflicting statements. The DoT regional director for Western Visayas, for instance, says that Boracay’s law-abiding establishments will continue to be open to tourists. Another DoT official announced there will be a 30-day notice to all those that will be affected; the planned closure is less than a month away without any such notice being issued.

Malacañang, meanwhile, declared that the closure of the tropical resort island would not happen during this summer season. “I don’t think any closure will happen during the peak season of Boracay,” declared presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

The reaction of Boracay stakeholders, especially business owners and workers, is thus understandable. They need to know if and when they should close shop or stop work, when they can reopen their doors and work again, and many other details. They need clear mechanics and guidelines so they can plan for the closure accordingly. Businessmen and employees need clarity and predictability if they are to survive the shutdown. But it seems they’re not getting any especially since the rehab plan has not been publicly disclosed.

An unsolicited advice: The task force should appoint a single spokesman to disseminate coordinated information so that it can deliver a consistent message to the public. Better yet, they should stop making public pronouncements until after the president has made his decision.