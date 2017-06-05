Whether-weather migration

AS the US withdrew from the Paris accord, the migration climate in the other four countries with permanent migration programs exhibit intermittent sunshine, occasional thunderstorms of protest and generally overcast skies.

French President Emmanuel Macron invites US scientists to migrate and practice their professions in France and Canada’s immigrant selection system shows a sunny resiliency: on May 31, 2017, a total of 3,877 candidates with minimum scores of 413 points in the express entry pool received invitations to apply (ITAs).

The latest qualifying score represents the “lowest-ever CRS requirement for candidates in the federal skilled worker class (FSWC) and Canadian experience class (CEC).

Just a week earlier, the Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC formerly known as Citizenship and Immigration Canada, or CIC) conducted two express entry draws for the federal skilled trades class (FSTC) and provincial nominee program (PNP).

The draws from these two specific programs resulted in ITAs for 543 candidates: 400 in the FSTC with a minimum CRS score of 199, and 143 PNP candidates with a minimum CRS score of 775.”

New pilot program for Filipinos

Meanwhile, IRCC has notified Canadian educational institutions of a new pilot program for Filipinos intending to pursue further and higher studies in Canada.

Dubbed the study direct stream (SDS), a scheme that has been in place for student visa applicants in China, SDS still requires applicants to have proof of acceptance to attend “any school (primary or secondary), college, university or other educational institution in Canada.”

Proof of identity and financial support also remain in place. However, to establish sufficient financial resources available to the visa applicant for the duration of the academic program the international student must submit evidence such as:.

• proof of a Canadian bank account in student’s name if money has been transferred to Canada;

• proof of a student/education loan from a financial institution;

• bank statements for the past four months;

• a bank draft in convertible currency;

• proof of payment of tuition and accommodation fees;

• a letter from the person or institution providing the student with money; and

• proof of funding paid from within Canada if the student has a scholarship or are in a Canadian-funded educational program.

IRCC provided the following table showing the minimum amounts (for a 12-month period) that the student visa applicant will need.



In all cases, the student visa applicant is expected to submit a letter explaining the reason for pursuing studies in Canada. This “expression of purpose” has been, in many cases, the deal breaker.

Australia retains migration target for 2017-2018

Australia’s Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton announced that the country’s permanent migration program for 2017-18 will remain at a ceiling of 190,000 places.

A 2016 Productivity Commission report shows that immigration amounts to “approximately 55 percent of Australia’s population growth annually and high rates of immigration put upward pressure on land and housing prices in Australia’s largest cities.

Two Australian states and the Australian Capital Territory have announced the temporary suspension of “all general skilled migration (GSM) nomination applications for subclass 489 and 190 visas for all foreign citizens outside the region.”

Northern Territory explains “the suspension will pave the way for the launch of a new online system that will enhance all immigration processes and transactions in the region. The NT will also use this time to transition to the implementation of the recent changes to the federal government’s GSM program.” All applicants are advised to reapply on July 2, 2017

Victoria continues to accept nominations toward permanent residency in the state for the subclass 190 skilled nominated and subclass 489, skilled regional. Victoria latest list for occupations eligible for nomination in the following industry sectors: engineering and building, biotechnology and science, human resources management, information and communications technology, tourism and hospitality, education, trades and health—this last sector having the most number of occupations in demand or in short supply with registered nurse leading the list.

New South Wales. Responding to the changes in the general skilled migration announced by the Federal government, New South Wales updated its skilled occupations lists for the subclass 190 and 489. The new list reflects the removal of certain occupations effective from April 19, 2017. For the new NSW occupations list, log on to NSW link – https://www.industry.nsw.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0007/88369/nsw-190-priority-skilled-occupation-list-2016-17.pdf

Western Australia and South Australia’s nomination programs also remain in place. The new list of occupations eligible for nomination in South Australia can be accessed through this link – http://www.migration.sa.gov.au/skilled-migrants/lists-of-state-nominated-occupations

For Western Australia’s occupations in demand list, the link is this – http://www.migration.wa.gov.au/services/skilled-migration-western-australia/occupations-in-demand

Tasmania on the other hand offers three pathways in the subclass 190 category: 1) Tasmanian graduate; 2) applicant with a job offer; and 3) a nominee with a family member in Tasmania (Australian citizen or permanent resident) who agrees to support and assist the applicant in gaining employment upon arrival in Tasmania. The family member must be one of the following: parent, child, sibling, aunt, uncle, first cousin, or grandparent.

In case you decide to stay home, taking a rain check is deemed wise in case casino robberies turn out to be terrorist expansion moves.