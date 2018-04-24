Which comes first – quality or productivity improvement?

I BET you may not even be aware of the vast difference between quality and productivity improvement, if not their significance to your business. There’s nothing to worry about.

Even the so-called primary advocates of quality and productivity movement, regardless of their profit and non-profit orientation, don’t know the answer to our question, except to utter a safe answer – “both are important.”

Check it out. Pose that question to your external management consultant or anyone in your organization tasked to promote quality and productivity improvement before reading the rest of this article.

But first, let’s define each of these terms. Instead of getting it straight from popular and towering figures like W. Edwards Deming (1900-1993) and Joseph Juran (1904-2008), among other authorities on the subject, let’s consider the definition by a modern-day expert, Tirupathi Chandrupatla, a mechanical engineering professor at Rowan University.

Chandrupatla, who has condensed the work of many quality gurus before his time, has defined “quality” as being “perceived differently by different people.” Yet, everyone understands what is meant by “quality.” In a manufactured product, the customer as a user recognizes the quality of fit, finish, appearance, function, and performance. The quality of service may be rated based on the degree of satisfaction by the customer receiving the service.

The relevant dictionary definition of quality is “the degree of excellence,” according to Chandrupatla’s 2009 book “Quality and Reliability in Engineering,” a publication of Cambridge University Press.

How about productivity? In my article published in this space on Oct. 17, 2017, I wrote the following: “Forget about its technical definition. Let me offer a simple idea – productivity is doing more, with less company resources. And when we talk about labor productivity, it means producing more products or rendering efficient service, with the least number of workers. Labor productivity is different from Total Factor Productivity, which covers all areas of production, such as manpower, machine, material and method, among others.”

Get the picture? By now, you should have a hint on the correct answer. Quality and productivity are both important strategies to any organization. But, that’s if you know what to prioritize over the other.

If your business is doing well and you need to sell more, you have to produce as many products or services that you can offer to customers. But then, you don’t simply produce more without examining the work process. For one, not all procedural steps contribute to corporate profitability and customer satisfaction. In fact, many of them contribute to invisible wastage.

Another key question to ask is this: Are customers willing to pay for all that waste?

But going back to our first question: Which should come first – quality or productivity improvement? Let’s allow Deming to answer that. In August 1950, at the Mt. Hakone Conference Center, Deming gave the following lecture to a group of Japanese chief executives, who represented 75 percent of the people from Japan’s business industry at the time. It was a time when Japan was known for its substandard products, similar to what many people today think of what “Made in China” means.

Deming said: “No matter how excellent your technicians, you who are leaders, must strive for advances in the improvement of product quality and uniformity if your technicians are to be able to make improvements. The first step, therefore, belongs with management. First, your company technicians and your factories must know that you have the fervor for advancing product quality and uniformity and a sense of responsibility for product quality.”

With that as our framework, let me give you this practical illustration to concretize Deming’s advice to the Japanese, without which you can’t understand his prescription.

Suppose you’re a mobile phone manufacturer producing, say, 1,000 units per day – enough to meet customer demand. Out of 1,000 pieces, only an average of 850 pieces come out defect-free after meticulous sensor scrutiny of your high-tech machines, in addition to visual checking by your quality inspectors.

This means the company has a defect rate of 150 pieces per day that are not being passed on to the market. Aside from this, however, there are 50 pieces sold to customers that are being returned everyday under the company’s warranty system. This means, the company has a total average of 200 defective pieces or 20 percent defect rate per day.

Due to high customer demand for its mobile phones, this manufacturer decides to increase production from 1,000 to 1,300 pieces per day, without solving the quality issue.

Top management thinks it can’t stop production if only to analyze the cause and solve its 20 percent defect problem. Its priority is to meet increased customer demand and continue to profit from it.

Without resolving the product defect issue, the 20 percent defect rate remains the same. This means the actual number of factory rejects and customer returns under warranty have increased from 200 to 260 pieces out of 1,300 units produced each day!

Now it becomes clear. We should prioritize “quality” over “productivity.” Otherwise, we would be treading on dangerous ground; it would be short sighted, to say the least. The company could earn money in the short term, but what about the long-term integrity issue of this manufacturer? And what if its mobile phone becomes a health and safety concern, on top of its other defects?

Therefore, quality must be everyone’s priority over and above productivity. Ignoring this rule is not a petty intellectual offense. We have to learn the lessons learned by major corporations that had suffered the cost of product recalls.

* * *

