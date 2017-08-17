WHIFFS OF WHIMSY

Elle Mademoiselle Fragrances

Elle Mademoiselle, inspired by Paris’ style with an international appeal, is a collection of contemporary, feminine fragrances for trend-setting ladies. It includes two fun yet timeless fragrances: So Lovely! and So Chic! The first is a fruity and modern scent filled with joy that brings out notes of apples and berries. So Chic!, on the other hand, is a daring yet natural scent that channels elegance, love and dreams. It highlights a heart of pear, flowers and vanilla.

Elle is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corporation and is available at leading department stores nationwide.