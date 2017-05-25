Whipping up Negros and Filipino dishes with zing

From cooking Vienna sausage and sunny-side up egg at the tender age of seven, JP Anglo has become one of the most popular chefs in the land, whipping up Negros dishes (batchoy, inasal, siomai with talangka) and other provincial cuisines served in his equally famous restaurants, Mu Shu and Mai Po Restaurant in Bacolod, and Sarsa Restaurant in Bonifacio Global City.

In an interview with food website pepper.ph three years ago, Anglo—or Jayps to his friends and colleagues—revealed he realized he wanted to be a chef at 16, when he was an exchange student in the US.

The culinary whiz additionally shared that he first learned to cook adobo in US by getting instructions from home over the phone. His passion was fuelled further when his host parents in the States got a taste of his ginisang corned beef—done the Filipino way, with garlic, onions and tomatoes—and encouraged him to be a chef someday.

Coming back to the Philippines, Anglo enrolled at the Center for Culinary Arts (CCA) for college then went to Cordon Bleu Australia to fortify his dream. The rest, as the adage says, is history.

Today, besides tending to his growing culinary empire, Anglo busies himself by hosting the second season of his TV show “Hungry With Chef JP.”

When not wearing the toque and the apron, Anglo tackles the waves with equal enthusiasm. His eponymous show combines both of his worlds as he surfs in the most coveted spots in the country, all while cooking and enjoying his time with the locals. Every episode highlights three of the most-loved leisure activities of Filipinos— cooking, eating and the beach.

The first episode on May 20 found Anglo in Real Quezon, where he explored the surf town, rode the waves and cooked up a feast with the locals.

From there, Anglo will continue to roam the country and develops friendships with the people he meets, all through a love of food and surfing.

Hungry With Chef JP airs every Saturday, 7:30 p.m. on CNN Philippines.