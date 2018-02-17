White adds 2 more gold to PSL medal haul

Philippine Swimming League tanker Heather White copped two more gold medals in the 2018 Middle East Open Swimming Championship on Friday night (Saturday morning in Manila) at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Kampala International School student ruled the girls’ 11-year juniors division 50m backstroke with a time record of 35.72 seconds, beating Naia Legarda of Hamilton Aquatics (36.05) and Tiffany Murillo of Dharan Youth Swim League (37.74).

White bagged another gold in the 100m butterfly with a time of one minute and 17.29 seconds. Murillo (1:18.88) and Jade Qursha of Hamilton Aquatics (1:22.73) finished second and third, respectively.

So far, White has four gold and one silver medals in the tournament participated in by the Philippines, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kuwait, Iran, Pakistan, Lebanon, Bahrain, India, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

White topped the 50m butterfly (33.64) and 100m backstroke (1:18.76) and placed second in the 100m freestyle (1:09.34) in the opening day.

PSL Female Swimmer of the Year Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque also had a strong showing in the star-studded girls’ 12-over open division.

She won silver in the 100m butterfly with a time of 1:07.48, just 0.57 second short against gold medalist Lia Csulak of Elite Swim Team Kuwait (1:06.91).

The Kuwaiti was actually a year older and seven-inch taller than Mojdeh.

“We are so proud of these kids for fighting with all their hearts. They won all their medals against taller and older opponents. They didn’t back down, they’re motivated to win medals for our country,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

White will be competing in her three remaining events namely 200m IM, 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle while Mojdeh will see action in the 200m butterfly and 400m IM in the final day of the event.

Papa expressed gratitude to Prime Star Dubai’s Francis Segui for extending support to the PSL team.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.