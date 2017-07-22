White House spokesman Spicer out in shake-up

WASHINGTON, D.C.: White House press secretary Sean Spicer abruptly resigned Friday (Saturday in Manila) in protest at a major shake-up of Donald Trump’s scandal-tainted administration, as pressure mounted from a broadening investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Spicer quit after Trump named Anthony Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier and one-time critic, as the new White House communications director—a role Spicer had hoped to play.

“It’s been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August,” Spicer tweeted.

In a written statement, Trump said he was “grateful” for Spicer’s work and praised his “great television ratings”—a reference to Spicer’s keenly watched, combative and often-satirized news briefings.

“Spicer is a wonderful person who took tremendous abuse from the Fake News Media—but his future is bright!” Trump tweeted.

Spicer was replaced by deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In an interview with Fox News, Spicer said he stepped aside to “not have too many cooks in the kitchen” to convey Trump’s message.

Trump used the occasion of Spicer’s departure to lash out at the media, claiming his administration had “accomplished so much” and been “given credit for so little.”

“The good news is the people get it even if the media doesn’t,” Trump added.

Spicer’s resignation marked an escalation of tensions within an administration that has seen its legislative agenda falter at the same time it has been buffeted by an investigation into alleged collusion with Russia.

The Washington Post reported late Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, contrary to his prior testimony, discussed campaign-related and policy matters with Russia’s ambassador to Washington, citing intelligence intercepts.

The report will heap pressure on Sessions, who already was on the receiving end of a tongue-lashing by Trump over the Russia probe. The president suggested Sessions had betrayed him in stepping away from the investigation.

And in another blow, Mark Corallo—who was coordinating the Trump legal team’s public response to the Russia crisis—told Agence France-Presse that he, too, had stepped down.

After months of denials, the White House was recently rocked by emails showing Donald Trump’s eldest son and two top aides met with a Russian lawyer in the belief they would get dirt on the Republican billionaire’s 2016 election rival, Hillary Clinton.

AFP