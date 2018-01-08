‘White Pele’ conducts football clinic in PH

Brazilian football legend Zico is set to lead a football clinic for Filipino coaches and young footballers on January 28 at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig City.

The event tagged as the “Zico in Manila Football Clinic” will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Zico, whose real name is Arthur Antunes Coimbra, is a coach and a former player. He starred for the Brazilian national football team for ten years starting in 1976, netting 48 goals in 71 appearances that made him the fifth highest goal scorer for the Verde-Amarela.

Also known as the “White Pele”, Zico was considered as one of the best booters in the world during the late 70s and early 80s while also being regarded as one the best playmakers in the sport’s history.

The crafty attacking midfielder, who played in three editions of the FIFA World Cup, came eighth in the FIFA Player of the Century grand jury vote in 1999 and was named in the FIFA 100 list of the world’s greatest living players in 2004.

The 5-foot-7 footballer started his club career in the renowned squad Flamengo in the Brazilian top flight Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. He also suited up for overseas teams Udinese in Italian Serie A and Kashima Antlers in the Japanese J1 League.

As a coach, Zico had stellar managerial stints in Kashima, Uzbekistani side FC Bunyodkor, Turkish team Fenerbahce, Russian squad CSKA Moscow, Greek club Olympiacos and the Japanese national team, which he led to an Asian Cup championship in 2004.

Zico in Manila is a project of real estate giant Seven Seas Properties.