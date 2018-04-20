Who are in, out of ‘Magic 12’ in senatorial pre-election survey

RE-ELECTIONIST and returning senators are ahead in a recent pre-election survey that also placed presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in the so-called “Magic 12” in the next senatorial poll.

Senators Grace Poe, Cynthia Villar and former senator and now Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano topped the survey by Pulse Asia from March 23 to 28.

Duterte-Carpio ranked sixth, after re-electionists Nancy Binay and Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara.

Completing the Top 12 were Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, former senators Sergio Osmeña, Lito Lapid, and Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, broadcaster Erwin Tulfo, and former Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Based on the results, Poe – also the frontrunner in the 2010 senatorial elections – obtained 70.8 percent of the votes of survey respondents.

She was followed by Villar with 55.6 percent, Cayetano with 53.9 percent, Binay with 45.8 percent, Angara with 44.9 percent and Duterte-Carpio with 43.8 percent.

Completing the Magic 12 were Pimentel with 39.8 percent, Osmeña with 38 percent, Tulfo with 36.7 percent, Lapid with 33.8, Dela Rosa with 33.1, and Estrada with 32.8 percent.

Meanwhile, trailing in the survey were Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos (32.2 percent), Sen. Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino (30.5 percent), Sen. Jose “JV” Victor Ejercito (29.0 percent), television personalities Robin Padilla (26.2 percent), Ted Failon (25.6 percent), and Dingdong Dantes (16.8 percent).

Veteran politicians Herbert Bautista (26.2 percent), Manuel “Mar” Roxas 2nd (25.4 percent), Teofisto “TG” Guingona (17.5 percent), Rex Gatchalian (16.7 percent), Francis Tolentino (14.6 percent), Isko Moreno (13.9 percent), Karlo Nograles (10.6 percent), and Lucy Torres-Gomez (8.1 percent) ranked low on the list.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s former Environment secretary Gina Lopez got 14 percent, Palace spokesman Harry Roque had 8.7 percent, while Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar got 8.4 percent.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go got 5.9 percent, while Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson received 1.3 percent.

The survey showed only 4.5 percent of Filipinos do not express support for any of the 58 personalities whose names were listed in the survey.

On the other hand, 0.8 percent of Filipinos refuse to identify the senatorial candidates they plan to vote for in May 2019, if any, and 0.5 percent admit not knowing whom to vote for in the coming senatorial race.

The survey, conducted using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults aged 18 years old and above, has error margins of ±3 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. Subnational estimates’ error margin is at ± 6 percent at the 95 percent confidence level.