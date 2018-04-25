WHO blasts Dengvaxia; Drilon absolves Aquino

The Dengvaxia scandal has now festered for over half a year without approaching closure or resolution, even as various bodies have ventured to investigate it.

We trust that the announcement on Dengvaxia by the World Health Organization (WHO) last Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, is a development that will bring us closer to resolution.

We trust also that this development will strengthen public confidence that justice will be done in this scandal.

Let’s look first at what WHO said in Geneva, and what it means. This is what WHO and its experts said:

“We have now clear information the vaccine (Dengvaxia) needs to be dealt with in a much safer way by using it exclusively on people already infected with dengue before,” Alejano Crasviota, chair of WHO’s Strategy Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE), told the media.

“It requires for the people to be tested through a system that is not currently available but that we feel will be developed in the next years.”

To this, Joachim Hombach of the SAGE group added: “For us, the primary consideration is to assure our recommendation makes public health sense in terms of ensuring the use of vaccine will maximize public health benefit and minimize risk.

“It is very important we signal ways in which this vaccine could be used.” He added that it was up to Sanofi to decide how to deal with this.

Homback defended WHO’s initial recommendation that the vaccine could be used on children aged 9 and older in places that had previously been exposed to the virus, and were likely to benefit from the vaccine.

He said that the WHO pointed out a gap in data on the use of the vaccine on people who had never been exposed to the virus, and asked Sanofi to study the impact of the vaccine on children who had never been exposed to the virus.

It was the resulting study that impelled Sanofi to announce in November last year that Dengvaxia could increase the risk of severe dengue in the case of inoculated people who had not been previously exposed to the disease.

As the implications of the WHO announcement sank in, Sanofi rushed to issue a statement in defense of its vaccine. It declared: “We are confident in Dengvaxia’s safety and its proven potential to reduce dengue disease in endemic countries.”

It repeated its standard defense of no deaths resulting from Dengvaxia.

We can comprehend this stubborn lawyerly statement from Sanofi.

We are not comfortable but appalled that some senators of our republic are also mouthing this line, in total disregard of the 65 deaths in the vaccination program, and the wide public alarm about Dengvaxia.

Some senators have assailed any possible indictment of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd and other officials of his administration for their responsibility in the Dengvaxia tragedy and violations of the anti-graft law.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon has led the way in defending Mr. Aquino. He declared that there was no intentional felony committed in the planning and implementation of the vaccination program, because Aquino did not act with malice in acquiring the Dengvaxia vaccine.

He said that the former leader relied only on the advice of Health officials and could not have known of the possible adverse effects of the shots on people with no history of the infection.

He declared that there is no conclusive proof to establish that Dengvaxia was the proximate cause of any of the deaths of the children in the vaccination program. He even went so far as to say that Dengvaxia was beneficial to more people, which not even Sanofi dared to claim.

Drilon’s assertions stand in sharp contrast to WHO’s explicit admonition against the use of Dengvaxia. Where WHO advises caution, Drilon pronounces absolution over Aquino, and even the manufacturer.

Senator Drilon has the unfortunate habit of volunteering his services as a lawyer in sensational cases. In the impeachment trial of former Chief Justice Renato Corona, he doubled as a prosecutor, even though he was one of the jurors in the trial.

Now, he appears to be lawyering for both ex-President Aquino and Sanofi.

But he forgets one important thing: he is a senator of the Republic, and as such he has among his constituents the victims and parents in this tragedy. And he is duty-bound to serve the public interest.