Who is ‘high’ and who is ‘Mighty’?

Fake news, fake media, fake websites are trending issues these days. Fake cigarette stamps just joined the group.

We just hope the government will not be paid with fake money.

* * *

President Rodrigo Duterte raised his demand to P5 billion in exchange for a possible settlement with Mighty Corp. to condone its alleged use of counterfeit tax stamps.

In reply to Duterte’s statement, Mighty Corp. said through its lawyer Sigfrid Fortun: “Anything to help the government achieve its tax and social upliftment activities will be fully supported by Mighty Corp.”

With due respect Mr. President, your message seems to convey that commission of a crime is OK as long as the obligation is settled. “Pay and forget” does not augur well with common citizens like us who are prone to tax evasion cases when we fail to truthfully declare our income. Cheating the government of due taxes and faking it is a crime and punishable according to our laws as you know being a lawyer yourself. This action will convey to our people that your frequently used word ‘STOP’ is very “flexible.” What about us who cannot hire an expensive lawyer like Mr. Fortun?

* * *

News: “Sandra Cam who? Airport workers bear brunt of VIP wannabe’s ire.”

If true, CCTV footage should be reviewed as “Cam on Cam.”

* * *

Matobato lawyer to file case against Duterte at the International Criminal Court.

Why not here? Shoppers flock to malls when there’s a sale. Grievances flock to different courts for another type of shopping spree. They call it “forum shopping.”

* * *

Palace ‘concerned’ about Chinese ship in Benham Rise.

When territorial disputes are the issues, you can count on China to always RISE to the occasion and try to be a major player.

* * *

The Philippines on Friday filed a note verbale to clarify with the Chinese Embassy the Chinese survey ship that strayed in Benham Rise, which lies within the country’s legitimate continental shelf in the South China Sea.

Are they just looking for sharksfin or prodding us to rename our sea border as ‘”East Philippine Sea?”

* * *

NEDA: Exports jumped 22% in January

BSP: 2016 foreign investments hit $7.9 billion, topped target. The 2016 figure was also 40.7 percent higher than a year-ago level of $5.72 billion.

Very good developments but certainly people surely hope that the data can fill their tummies.

* * *

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court started hearing on Friday one of the three cases filed against jailed Senator Leila de Lima, primarily her motions to dismiss one of the three drug-related charges against her.

Regional Trial Court Branch 205 Judge Amelia Fabros-Corpus gave De Lima and her co-accused 10 days to reply to the opposition of the Department of Justice while state prosecutors were also given 10 days to submit a reply if necessary. The judge scheduled the next hearing on April 21 at 9 a.m.

Due process is now grinding. The DOJ should prove the accusations. The senator should be well armed to dispute them.

* * *

I admired Gina Lopez as a person long before her appointment. Her passion and “take no prisoners” attitude are much needed if we have to tackle head-on the gargantuan problems we face in the mining industry.

* * *

Gutsiness we say is a requirement if one has to lead and to this we say “Aye.” But this quality should be handled carefully as it may shake the columns and cause unwanted disarray inside the mighty edifice we call “natural resources” and its close neighbor-structure we call “environment.” We have to worry about the sizeable number of dwellers under the roofs and scrutinize carefully the effects of every action that the occupants will bear.

* * *

Naaah, forget her loud voice when trying to explain and answer questions hurled to her during the confirmation hearing. The higher-than-normal decibels are attributed to a combination of years of frustration and disdain of government bureaucracy and we must try to understand that it does not mean disrespect to the CA members.

* * *

But I have to note as well, the intelligent, relevant and well researched issues raised by the panel and rightfully so as they are responsible to their respective constituencies as well.

* * *

Ms. Gina Lopez has to take into account thinking not only out of the box but a grasp on what is inside with the same aggressiveness and competency. She should also consider herself a part of the cabinet’s team and must be open to suggestions and expertise. The players on the opposite side should also exercise the same openness in considering new ideas.

* * *

What worries me though is the veracity of the data in her hand and if those data passed numerous and rigorous validations on the ground and not just based on lists given by her most trusted “expert” personnel.

* * *

Yes ma’am, we believe we all want to see the immediate results of your reforms but we have laws to comply with and the number of lives that will be affected will have to be considered as well. Hiring 100 undersecretaries will not help if the law does not permit you to do so.

* * *

Picking the right staff that you trust is fine in a corporate structure where a family dominates majority ownership but please be reminded that being a public servant is about servitude to everyone under the flag and that “I, Me, or Mine” should always start with “We, Ours and Us.”

* * *

One missed step could be tricky and may endanger and derail the results we want to achieve.

* * *

I therefore suggest and conclude that the mining industry should not be CONTROLLED.

It should be correctly REGULATED in accordance with the law.

* * *

We believe that the fruits reaped from our natural resources should be SHARED by everyone and not just by a FEW players.

* * *

We wish that you will consider these humble views and by doing so, I will still say and believe that you are the right person for the job.

* * *

“The nation behaves well if it treats the natural resources as assets which it must turn over to the next generation increased, and not impaired in value. Conservation means development as much as it does protection.”

– Theodore Roosevelt

God Bless our country.

Good work, Good deeds and Good faith to all.