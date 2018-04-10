Whole Court should rule on quo warranto vs Sereno

Today in Baguio City, the Supreme Court is scheduled to convene to address the petition of Chief Justice (on-leave) Maria Lourdes Sereno for five justices to recuse or inhibit themselves from the hearing of the quo warranto case filed against her by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

Sereno has filed separate motions asking Associate Justices Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardeleza and Noel Tijam to recuse from the case.

It is proper to apply the word “recusal” to the act of judicial disqualification and not “inhibition.”

“Recusal” is the legal term used in American and English law and jurisprudence. “Inhibition” has uncomfortable connotations. The Cambridge English dictionary defines inhibit as “to prevent someone from doing something or to slow down a process or the growth of something.”

These definitions have pertinence to the Sereno case. “Inhibition” betrays the fact that the real purpose of Sereno’s plea is expressly to prevent the concerned justices from participating and voting on her case, being the seasoned justices that they are. This is plainly a tactic, counseled doubtless by Sereno’s lawyers, to slow down the quo warranto process, whose main objective is to legally oust her from her post as chief justice, without need for a formal impeachment trial.

By filing her motions, CJ Sereno takes the burden upon herself of proving to the Court that the concerned justices cannot fulfill the duty of impartiality in hearing her case and administering justice, because they have a conflict of interest in the case.

Under the rules of court, each justice determines whether or not the apparent conflict requires his or her recusal, and their decision is given considerable deference by the high Court. Generally, a judge must recuse himself if he has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party to the lawsuit or has personal knowledge of the facts that are disputed in the proceeding.

The act of recusal or inhibition is voluntary.

It is material to mention here also that the five concerned justices have all complied with the requirements set by the Judicial and Bar Council for their appointment to the high court. They are, based on the record, more qualified than CJ Sereno to sit in the high court. All have served a considerable number of years of service at the bench. They have ample experience as judges on great questions of public interest.

Turning to the quo warranto case of CJ Sereno, we take the view that it is essential for the entire Court (minus Sereno) to render its collective judgement on the disqualification case against her. The justices all have a duty to express their considered and reasoned opinion on the case for the whole purpose of administering justice.

It should be borne in mind that these quo warrantoo proceedings will set a precedent in Philippine jurisprudence. The future will look back on this case and its resolution for guidance.

We believe that this objective of collegial judgement should not be stonewalled or delayed by ruses and objections whose main purpose is to prevent a judicial decision. CJ Sereno is not a poster child for injustice and the breakdown of the rule of law.

We are pleased to note that CJ Sereno plans to attend today’s proceedings, whether the five justices recuse themselves or not. We should finally hear from her mouth, in her own words, her defense against the charges that have been filed against her.

We expect that the five justices will refuse to inhibit themselves from the case and not shirk their duty as associate justices of the high court. They should reject the charge of bias and partiality for lack of legal basis.

We say that they have a bigger duty as members of the Supreme Court to decide cases of surpassing importance to the nation. The quo warranto case against CJ Sereno is such a case.