A whole lottashakin’ going on

Nobody wants to be in the Comelec chairman’s shoes today. The proverb “when it rains, it pours” comes to my mind. After gathering the headlines for the past week, let me enumerate the challenges he is now facing:

Sen. Nancy Binay sought the immediate convening of the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee (JCOC) on Automated Election System (AES) to look into the conduct of the 2016 elections.

The Senate Committee on Banks chaired by Sen. Francis Escudero is reportedly set to conduct a hearing next week on the allegations of ill-gotten wealth against Bautista.

Aguirre orders NBI to probe allegations of unexplained wealth vs Comelec chief.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), is also looking into allegations that Bautista has acquired millions of pesos in unexplained wealth.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has started its investigation into the alleged tax evasion committed by Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista. The BIR has formed a five-member team to investigate possible violations of the National Internal Revenue Code by Bautista following charges of hidden wealth worth about P1 billion.

VACC starts impeachment case buildup vs Chairman Bautista. The VACC is asking for copies of the affidavit of Bautista’s estranged wife Patricia “Tish” Bautista, passbooks of the Comelec chair’s alleged 35 Luzon Development Bank (LDB) accounts, and an RCBC peso account. VACC said it will also request copies of Bautista’s Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) from the Office of the Ombudsman.

NBI to ask AMLAC to seek opening of Bautista’s bank accounts.

Did you know that the Comelec chair had a net worth of P176.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2016 based on his SALN, making him the richest among the heads of the five constitutional commissions in the government? It is not a crime to be rich but it will be interesting to dissect which portion came from previous acquisitions and the exact amount acquired during his stint with the government.

There will be no closure on the death of SAF44 if nobody is held accountable. If there is no accountability, there will never be justice. And if there is no justice, there will never be peace.

I remember when an outgoing president said, “How I wish that what we have accomplished during the six years of my tenure will not be destroyed.” Alin po? Ang paglaganap ng droga?

There are numerous claims that they love our country. Inevitably, the question that comes after that is, “where is it coming from and what is the distance they are willing to pursue fighting for it?”

I am a believer in the sincerity of PRRD’s determination to curb illegal drug trade. The monster is tearing our nation into pieces. But he should not allow another monster to take over: the abusive implementors of what he wants accomplished. Let us be vigilant in slaying these two monsters.

It could be anybody’s 17-year-old son or daughter. And that include theirs as well.

Facebook is the megaphone of voices otherwise heard as whispers in some dark corners. Let these voices be heard by all, so our government will be guided every step of the way. React swiftly so our views will be amplified to their ears soonest. This is a lot better than whining and not doing something. It is not only press freedom. It is our civil liberty to express ourselves in a responsible manner. Let us always pray for a free and prosperous Philippines.

Kudos to MMDA Chairman Danny Lim for closing bus terminals. Next should be the PUJs and tricycle terminals on side streets. And also illegally parked private cars. Give deadlines to LGUs to find vacant lots for parking. “Huwag mong solohin ang sakit ng ulo, Gen Lim.”

The majority share PRRD’s dream of a drug-free Philippines. But a good percentage laments the existence of PNP operatives that wantonly disregard the rules of engagement to earn their stripes and at the same time, use their powers to extort money from the targeted list of persons that was given.

Whichever way, the killing of a 17-year old student is unacceptable. Do we stop worrying about our youth’s future simply by taking them away?

We felt better when the PCOO castigated those who were responsible for the PNA string of lapses. We even sympathized with the good secretary for straightening out those who were responsible. But it seemed short-lived, when he started defending the agency and even bragged that their ratings went up after the controversies. Oh well…

On the Barcelona van attack:

It happened in Las Ramblas. To those who have visited Barcelona, this street is very familiar as it is one of the most densely populated streets visited by tourists.

The street is a vast artery leading from the heart of the city to the coast. Its center is a tree-lined promenade, where pedestrians can stroll between the constant blare of horns of the Spanish traffic on either side. At the height of a summer day, it is always thronged with tourists and locals shopping, dining and taking the air.

Referred to as La Rambla on maps, the street is also named in the plural form because it is considered to be a succession of separate streets joined end to end. This is the place where you can also see the famous La Boqueria indoor market to buy fresh meat, fish and cheese, located just off the center of La Rambla.

These terrorists are fighting for nothing. They just want to harm innocent people. Cowards.

After more than six months, here is the list of Trump’s officials who either resigned or was fired:

Patrick Kennedy, State undersecretary for management – Quit January 1

Sally Yates, United States deputy attorney general – Fired January 30

Michael Flynn, National Security advisor – Fired February 14

Craig Deare, National Security Council senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs – Fired February 17

Preet Bharara, United States attorney for the Southern District Of New York – Fired March 11

Angella Reid, White House chief usher – Fired May 5

James Comey, Director of the FBI – Fired May 9

Michael Dubke, White House communications director – Resigned May 18, Effective May 30

Sean Spicer, White House press secretary – Resigned July 21

Michael Short, assistant press secretary – Resigned, July 25

Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff – Fired July 28

Anthony Scaramucci, White House communications director – Fired July 31

Steve Bannon, White House chief strategist – Removed August 18

Carl Icahn, Special Advisor – Stepped down August 18

And the list is growing and their replacements surely are being chosen. I just can’t imagine the expenses on stationeries, business cards and turnover of staff hired by each. Are we expecting more to come?

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.