A WHOLE NEW WAY TO TRAVEL

Life – in all its richness – should be enjoyed, so fill your days with excitement, adventure and new experiences that further help you grow.

For many, traveling has become this very ticket, and Philjets, your trusted provider for chartered flights and private jet VIP/Corporate services, ensures that you gain a new appreciation of your favorite places around the metro and beyond.

With its wide fleet of brand-new helicopters and jets managed by an internationally experienced Filipino team, PhilJets can take you to exciting vacation destinations in comfort and style.

Whether traveling solo, with your special someone, or with family and friends, enjoy fun, hassle-free experiences as you take private, chartered flights to Baler, Aurora, Corregidor Island, Tagaytay, Pinatubo, Taal, Punta Fuego and many other destinations.

Skip the traffic and the long, tiring bus rides and get to where you want to be in half the time. With its swift plane rides and easy booking, Philjets helps you maximize your trips and gives you more time to explore the different regions and cities.

On board Philjets, the surfing capital of Baler is just an hour away from Manila, and when you avail the packaged tour, enjoy as well a cozy stay at Costa Pacifica. For a new and unique experience, try a breathtaking aerial tour with a two-hour stay at the Banaue Rice Terraces.

Philjets can also arrange for fun aerial and land adventures to Corregidor Island, Pinatubo and Taal Volcano. The typical two-to three-hour drive to Tagaytay becomes a short and easy flight under 30 minutes. Delight in the different amazing views of the mountains, sea and volcano.

Lastly, for those who enjoy a good beach and/or resort getaway, Philjets can take you to the sunny beaches of Punta Fuego, Batangas, or to the Santorini-inspired Thunderbird Resorts in La Union and Rizal.

With every trip, feel safe, secured and confident as you fly the VIP-configured EC 130T2 helicopter, one of the sturdiest and safest aircraft in the fleet. Philjets can offer more hassle-free experiences in aviation through its customized tours and other aircraft.

Fly the skies and discover new experiences with Philjets.

For more information, visit www.philjets.com, or to request a quote, email info@philjets.com.

Follow them on Facebook @philjetsaero and on twitter @philjetsgroup