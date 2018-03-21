Who’s afraid of Janet?

SO, is “pork barrel queen” Janet Lim Napoles the mastermind of the billion-peso scandal to which her name has become inexorably linked? Or does the distinction of being the mastermind now belong to – wait for it – President Rodrigo Duterte?

This is by no means idle speculation, if you believe the mainstream media. Take a look at yesterday’s banner headlines:

“Napoles says Palace gave her legal advice,” screamed the Philippine Daily Inquirer. “Palace advised Napoles on jail transfer,” was the more subdued (but still malicious) headline of the Philippine Star.

The story in both newspapers concerns testimony given in court by Napoles’ lawyer, Stephen David, about meeting with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre on Napoles’ plan to be included in the government’s Witness Protection Program. David was fuming in an interview with me and the rest of the “Karambola sa DWIZ” co-hosts yesterday.

“They are twisting what I told the court,” David said. Of course, David explained, he will have to confer with officials of the Executive, who will decide if Napoles would enter the WPP or even turn state’s witness.

The important thing to remember is that Napoles’ inclusion in the program will be contingent on whether or not she will have something new to say. If “Ma’am Janet” (as Mar Roxas so fondly called her) can’t provide any new testimony concerning the other people involved in the scandal, then her transfer or her full inclusion in the WPP isn’t going to happen.

As David explained, his client had been asking the government to give her the protection provided by the program since the time of former Justice Secretary (now jailed Sen.) Leila de Lima. Understandably, nothing happened to Napoles’ request because, as I recall, De Lima repeatedly protested that she no longer had any more time to waste on Napoles because she had to run for the Senate.

It actually took Aguirre a long time to get to Napoles, who is believed to have not only been strong-armed into not implicating allies of then President Noynoy Aquino, but who was also convicted on charges that had nothing to do with her landing in the headlines (illegal detention). Now that the justice secretary has finally gotten around to Napoles, he is being pilloried for being part of a supposed Palace plot to use Janet against whoever.

* * *

My biggest objection to the headlines I quoted is that they imply that Duterte has taken an active hand in Napoles’ case. And yet, these are the same pro-Noynoy media outlets that did not see the Palace hand when Napoles was fetched by Edwin Lacierda from her mother’s crypt in the pricey Heritage cemetery, brought before Aquino in Malacañang to be “debriefed” by the president himself, together with Roxas, Budget Secretary Florencio Abad and a host of other administration bigwigs, before being escorted to Camp Crame.

The truth of the matter is, all this hand-wringing about Napoles is driven by genuine fear. The fear that Janet may somehow remember all the things she was asked to forget during Aquino’s term and spill the beans in court, where she is now facing charges for her pork scam and where she is beyond the reach of self-serving congressional investigations.

And so, it is pointless for members of Congress to decry, as Sen. Grace Poe did, that the government is protecting the “most guilty” party in the pork scam. That is not for lawmakers like Poe to pass judgment on but for the DoJ and, yes, the executive secretary, to consider.

My own belief has always been that Napoles should be allowed to say whatever she wants, now that she is no longer being gagged. If she has documents to prove her claims, as she says, then that will only make her case stronger.

As for Napoles being the mastermind of the scam, only a Yellow would even consider that possibility. Setting aside Napoles’ claim that it was Abad who taught her how to use non-government organizations to steal lawmakers’ pork and kick sizable sums back to them, this is also belied by the fact that Napoles only ran less than 10 NGOs herself. More than 80 other Napoles-like NGOs were never investigated by the Aquino administration, NGOs that siphoned off the bulk of the estimated P160 billion that was stolen through the scheme.

The pork scam would never have happened without the involvement of Abad, who was the key to the release of pork funds. Abad dreamed up the scheme and actively participated at the “firing end,” as they say – Napoles was just one of Abad’s implementors.

So, who’s afraid of Janet Lim Napoles? So many who escaped prosecution and jail during Noynoy’s term, that’s who.