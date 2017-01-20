Who’s who at the Miss Universe Governor’s Ball

One of the most exclusive events comprising the run-up to the 65th Miss Universe grand coro¬nation night on January 30 unfolded at the glitzy Governor’s Ball at the SMX Convention Center.

Held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, the Governor’s Ball—named after former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson who is credited for mounting the international pageant here—was a black-tie affair where members of high society had the opportunity to see up close the 86 candidates of Miss Universe.

Spotted at the by-invitation only gala were top executives from Singson’s major partners for the event, namely Kazuo Okada of Okada Manila, Wilson Tieng of Solar Entertainment Inc., Hans Sy of SM Lifestyle Entertainment Corp., and Manuel Pangilinan of PLDT.

Other notable attendees were major sponsors Ramon Ang from the San Miguel Corporation and Lucio Tan from the Philippine Airlines; Miss Universe Organization’s Paula Shugart and her team; Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo and Tourism Undersecretary Frederick Alegre; familiar names from local and national government, in particular former President and current Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada and Senator Manny Pacquiao; 1969 Miss Universe Gloria Diaz and 1973 Miss Universe Margie Moran, and representatives from regional partners JPark Island Resort and Waterworld Cebu, and the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Baguio.

The Governor’s Ball also served as a fund raising dinner for the projects of philanthropic outfit Pass It Forward (PIF), who has facilitated donations for such groups as Gawad Kalinga, the ABS-CBN Foundation, and the Philippine Red Cross among many others.