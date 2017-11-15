Who’s performing at the American Music Awards

Another major spectacle is set to take place in the world of music as the 2017 American Music Awards unfolds on its 45th year from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, November 20 (Manila time).

Aired live and exclusively on Philippine cable on RTL CBS Entertainment, the show begins at 9 am with the following major musical acts and AMA awardees:

Multi-platinum singer and actress Selena Gomez, will perform her brand-new single, “Wolves;” Global chart- topping Korean pop band BTS will make their highly anticipated US television debut; multi-platinum selling pop artist, Demi Lovato, will treat fans to her soulful, unapologetic single “Sorry Not Sorry” off her latest album “Tell Me You Love Me;” and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson, who brought the house down during her last AMA performance in 2012, will also sing her brand-new single off her newest album, “Meaning of Life.”

Moreover, music icon Diana Ross will be honored with the “American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement” in recognition of her remarkable career and her outstanding artistic contributions to the entertainment industry and popular culture.

A seven-time American Music Awards winner, Ross has a long-standing connection to the AMAs. In addition to attending the very first show in 1974 and leading several show-stopping performances throughout the years – including a star-studded performance of “We Are the World” in 1986, she hosted the show in 1986 and 1987 and was on-hand in 2014 to present the first ever “Dick Clark Award for Excellence” to Taylor Swift. During the show, the legendary singer will also take stage for a rare performance.