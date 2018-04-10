Why 2018 will be Duterte’s make-or-break year

WHEN the story of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration is written, 2018 may stand out as the crucial period when sweeping change finally gets going—or grinds to a halt. Consider the milestones unfolding since January and set to continue through the year.

First, the Tax Reform for Acceleration Acceleration and Inclusion Act, raising tax exemptions for lower-income earners, as well as excise levies on non-essentials, like softdrinks and cars. TRAIN would not only shift the tax burden to wealthier Filipinos; it will also raise tens of billions of pesos for the ambitious public works program.

The challenge will be to persuade the citizenry and Congress that the current inflation, the fastest in years and widely blamed on TRAIN, is worth enduring for higher revenues to fund unprecedented infrastructure and social services. That support is crucial to pass four more tax bills from the Department of Finance.

Build, Build, Build!

Which brings us to the second rollout in 2018: The Build, Build, Build! projects are finally getting off the drawing boards and into the pipeline. Most of the building in 2017 were roads and bridges. Now, railways and airports are due to join the public works boom. Metro Rail Transit 7 from North EDSA to Bulacan and the Clark airport expansion are ongoing, while the Quezon City-Bonifacio subway and the Manila gateway airport development should launch within a year. Plus: trains from Manila to Clark and Bicol.

Mindanao will get more infrastructure than ever before, redressing decades of neglect: P124 billion, mostly in four mega-projects. The P5.4-billion Malitubog-Maridagao Irrigation Project Phase 2 in North Cotabato and Maguindanao will water almost 10,000 hectares in 56 conflict areas.

Costing P98 billion, the Mindanao Logistics Infrastructure Network Project will upgrade and expand 2,500 km of farm-to-market roads across Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen and Caraga regions. Zamboanga will see the P21-billion Improving Growth Corridors in Mindanao project to build and improve a 276-km network. And the Mindanao Railway Project is to start with the 105-km Tagum-Davao-Digos segment.

The challenge, of course, is actually building the projects, especially for the Department of Transportation. Unlike the Department of Public Works and Highways, which has been building roads, bridges, and flood control systems every year, DOTr has never rolled out the current number and size of projects now on its plate. Hence, it would be wise to let the private sector handle a good chunk of the work, like the airports, and concentrate on rail.

Cleaning up the system

The third big change to level up development: fighting corruption. Early on, President Duterte showed his anti-graft determination by his order for freedom of information in the Executive branch. He also took swift action against appointees, even close associates, unlike his crony-coddling predecessor, who even paid the bail of partymates facing Sandiganbayan cases. To keep the pressure on officialdom, Duterte also created the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, chaired by Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption founder Dante Jimenez.

One clear beneficiary of Duterte’s crusade against sleazy appointees is the Bureau of Customs, placed last September under former anti-drug czar Isidro Lapeña. He has boosted BoC collections to record levels, and run after grafters, including those behind the recent wrongful release of 105 cargo containers from the Port of Manila. This will reverse the tripling of smuggling in the regime to over $25 billion a year.

Last week the President appointed new Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde precisely because Davao police didn’t want the erstwhile PNP National Capital Region head for being too strict. Now, another straight arrow, Department of Interior and Local Government OIC Eduardo Año, who supervises the PNP, told Albayalde to remove “bad eggs” from the police.

Meanwhile, the naming of Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra as justice secretary may accelerate graft cases against the past regime—or not. As a top Aquino administration official, Guevarra knows its inner workings. This should come in handy in the pork barrel, Disbursement Acceleration Program, and Dengvaxia cases.

Some quarters fret that he was an Ateneo schoolmate of former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad, who engineered the funding in those anomalies. Already, Secretary Guevarra has said he will review his predecessor’s grant of witness protection to alleged pork barrel operator Janet Lim Napoles, presumably to get her help in cases against the Aquino camp. If they stall under Guevarra, his boss won’t like it.

The other big corruption challenge is outside President Duterte’s power: the courts. But now, he has urged Congress to fast-track the impeachment of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. If she goes, he can appoint a successor to clean up the judiciary.

One more graft-busting change coming: Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, who has shown favor toward Aquino and his close cohorts, retires in July, giving the Palace another sleaze-sweeping broom to put in place.

So, President Duterte can very well clean up the justice system, whose gross failings is the main reason why due process can’t stop crime and narcotics syndicates. If he succeeds in straightening out the police, the prosecutors, and the judges, it would be an unprecedented achievement indeed.

Winning war and peace

If President Duterte establishes a strong tax base, rolls out massive infrastructure, and institutes the rule of law, then investors would just want one more thing before they surge into the country: peace and security. The Armed Forces of the Philippines has been expending troops, arms and logistics to crush Islamic State-linked terrorists and communist insurgents, and slowly but surely, it is eroding these entrenched threats.

The 2014 peace agreement is holding with the main Muslim rebel force, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which still trusts that President Duterte would deliver the promised Bangsamoro region with greater autonomy. As for the communists, talks may resume in two months, or the AFP’s winning offensive will continue. Either way, the red insurgency will likely be ended in a year.

What about federalism? If President Duterte delivers on taxes, infrastructure, anti-corruption and peace, Filipinos will almost surely approve his new charter. Then, as promised, he can go.