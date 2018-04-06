Why agriculture also needs professionals

Whenever I go to the provinces for speaking engagements and field visits to agribusiness enterprises, I often hear stories or meet people who once held or are currently holding high positions in a private or government office taking up farming as a business, with a number of them making it big.

There are also entrepreneurs whose businesses had nothing to do with agriculture who tried farming and are reaping rewards, proving that farming can be a profitable undertaking if it is treated like a business. Value adding can also be explored by entrepreneurs and former office workers who venture into farming.

There are many examples of women entrepreneurs who ventured in agribusiness, to name a few: Florencia “Flor” Tarriela, chair of the Philippine National Bank who is now managing Flor’s Farm and Garden in Antipolo; Josephine Costales, former owner of Cyberworld is now managing Costales Nature Farm in Laguna; Thelma Dumpit, former TV newscaster is supervising the Gorgeous Farm in Tagaytay; Bernie Estrella of Pangasinan ventured in value adding of malunggay; and Noemi Liangco of Isabela having established the Amancio Agri-Tourism Farm. The five women are also now mentors of Go Negosyo Kapatid Agri.

There are also officials of government agencies who have ventured into farming, like Dr. Dionisio Alvindia of the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, who operates a 25-hectare farm in Nueva Ecija that is mechanized. The average yield from his farm is 8 metric tons per hectare that is above the national average of 4 MT/ha.

There are more success stories similar to the women agripreneurs that I mentioned above and Dr. Alvindia, and these clearly demonstrate that we need more of them to help modernize and industrialize the country’s agriculture sector.

So what type of professionals can go into farming, and what can they contribute?

Successful entrepreneurs are among the people whom I like to see venturing into farming, because they already possess the mindset and skills to properly run a business, spot existing and potential markets, and develop products. These professionals also have potential sources of finance.

Scientists and researchers can also answer the call to help modernize and industrialize the country’s agriculture sector, because they can apply their vast knowledge and experience gained from years of research and development work. And who is going to stop extension workers from venturing into farming?

Managers, accountants and HR professionals

Stories of professionals who got tired of the 8am to 8pm office grind and the fast-paced urban lifestyle buying farms just to have a weekend getaway have been common, until they realize they are sitting on a pot of gold.

And those who were former office managers, accountants, and human resources, sales and marketing, and logistics professionals have a big edge in getting a farm or farm-based enterprise off the ground, provided they get proper training and undertake careful planning for their agriculture enterprises.

Current or former office managers can apply their managerial skills in farming and value-adding, but they have to go a step further by getting their hands and feet dirty, literally, by visiting their farms and doing some work there.

There are some valid observations that being a good office manager does not automatically translate to possessing the needed skills to succeed in entrepreneurship or agripreneurship.

So I advise office managers who want to venture to farming to attend trainings on

entrepreneurship/agripreneurship, and basic growing of crops. And they cannot do it alone at first, so they will definitely need skilled farm hands, extension workers, and mentors to help them start out.

One good training program is the Kapatid Agri Mentor Me Program (KAMMP), a joint undertaking of PA Joey Concepcion’s Go Negosyo and the Department of Agriculture (DA) headed by Secretary Manny Piñol, which is a 12-week coaching session for micro and small entrepreneurs, but aimed at creating agripreneurs.

Accountants are also needed by the agriculture sector, because “bean counters” are very good in monitoring and controlling expenses, and determining the profitability of a farming, fishery, or forestry business. Cash flow and capital build-up are very important for any business to thrive, and that includes those involved in agriculture.

As for HR professionals, they can help address the training needs of farmers or their farmer-workers. HR professionals can also address the needs of their farmer-workers related to social security and health insurance after they establish their agribusiness enterprises.

Sales and marketing professionals can also put their skills to good use in marketing their raw or processed farm produces and with the Internet of Things, the possibilities for them can be vast.

If more of the professionals I just mentioned will venture into agribusiness, the number of micro, small, and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) in the farming, fishery, and forestry sector can increase, also contributing to job generation especially in the countryside.

Based on figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority, MSMEs make up 99.6 percent of the 900,914 business enterprises in the Philippines, but 8,195 or below 1 percent are in the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industries.

I do not see any reason why those who have excelled in the areas of management, accounting, human resources development, marketing, sales, research, teaching, and entrpreneurship can excel in agriculture, agribusiness, and agripreneurship, because I have heard that a former fish ball vendor making it really big in farming.

At San Ildefonso, Bulacan, former fish ball vendor Daisy Duran joined the ranks of millionaire farmers by starting small. She also established the Duran Farm Agribusiness and Training Center.

Duran started farming on a small scale after getting training on raising crops from the Bulacan Agricultural State College. Her first harvest was profitable and there was no stopping her from making it big in farming.

If a former fish ball vendor can make it big in farming, I do not see any reason why office workers and professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, extension workers, and even the simple rank and file worker can make it big in farming given proper training and planning.