UnionBank to Philand: Why ask us to pay for your manager’s fraudulent acts?

Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) strongly denies the report published by the Manila Times … stating that the Supreme Court has ordered the bank to pay Philand Property Corp. P18 million in damages. The high court has released no such order. The ruling being cited by Philand merely tackles the production of documents, and in fact, we are yet to reach the pre-trial stage of this proceedings.

The claims by Philand are baseless. Philand wants UnionBank to pay for alleged losses brought about by its own finance manager. The bank should not be blamed for the fraudulent acts of Philand’s employees. We also strongly protest against insinuations that the bank has deliberately slowed down the case, Philand should not attribute the delay in the litigation of the case to UnionBank since being the plaintiff, it should have ensured that the case proceed expeditiously.

Editor’s Note: Following is UNIONBANK’s reaction to Philand story published on this page yesterday, March 20.