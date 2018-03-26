Why do Willie Revillame’s co-hosts keep leaving him?

ALING TESS, a neighbor and lola of five, is a self-confessed fan of Willie Revillame since he started hosting his own variety/game show first on ABS-CBN, then on TV5 and finally on GMA.

However, her daily household chores (from cooking to laundry to babysitting and a whole lot more) has never allowed her to take a single day off, and queue up with other elders to try to win a fraction of Willie’s generous cash “pamigay” for the live studio audience of “Wowowin.”

But there’s more to Aling Tess’ disappointment. “Bakit nalalagas ang mga kasama ni Willie sa show?” she complained as she made a quick rundown of his co-hosts who, for some unknown—if not mystery-shrouded—reason, have disappeared one by one, if not all at the same time.

Towards the end of 2017 Vignettes recalls how the cross dressing, flamboyant and loud-mouthed Super Tekla was reportedly yanked out of the program. “Pero ang alam ko, si Tekla ang may diperensiya,” Aling Tess noted, citing reports of the gay comedian’s lack of professionalism [his alleged gambling vice also had a lot to do with it].

What baffles Aling Tess is the apparent “egress” of Willie’s other co-hosts, Donita Nose and former Binibining Pilipinas-Universe Ariella Arida. “Bakit sabay-sabay pa sila nawala? In fairness, they did well in hosting, saka ‘di ba, natsismis pa ngang si Ariella ang girlfriend ni Willie [which both denied]?”

For lack of an accurate answer to Aling Tess’ inquiry, Vignettes is addressing the same to Willie. Was it a mass resignation or termination that took effect in Donita and Ariella’s case?

Is there something about the way Willie treats his co-workers that the public isn’t privy to? “Kung sa tao, OK siya pero baka bilang amo, may ugali siguro si Willie,” Aling Tess can only conjecture.

Presently co-hosting Wowowin are Sugar Mercado, Gandang Filipinas first runner-up Camille Canlas and Miss Tourism [also from the same pageant]Janine Alipo-on.