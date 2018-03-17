Why DoT, DENR and DILG agreed on the closure of Boracay for one year

WITH Sen. Cynthia Villar no longer obstructing or second-guessing the adoption of a single-minded solution to Boracay’s woes, three departments of the government—the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Tourism and the Department of Interior and Local Government—were able to agree on a common plan of action for resolving the huge problem of the resort island of Boracay.

They decided to recommend to President Duterte the total closure to tourism of Boracay for a period of one year, so it can be fully rehabilitated and equipped to handle the millions of tourists and visitors that the island hosts every year.

After a series of inter-agency meetings among the three departments and their expert decision-makers, the group collectively made the decision to recommend the total closure of Boracay for one year, which will commence immediately after the announcement of closure.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Interior officer-in-charge Eduardo Año, and Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo presented their recommendation to the President on Thursday.

“For public health, public interest, and general welfare, we recommend to the President the closure of Boracay island as tourist destination for a maximum of one year effective one month after the declaration,” Cimatu said in a statement.

The departments recommended the specific tasks and objectives that must be accomplished by the rehabilitation program during the period when the island is closed.

These objectives are:

First, the upgrading of Boracay’s sewerage system, including sewer lines, to meet the requirements of the entire island as a major tourist destination;

Second, the installation of all the required solid waste management facilities and mechanisms in the island, in addition to full compliance with the provisions of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act;

Third, the removal of illegal structures in forest lands and wetlands, easement areas and even geologically hazardous areas, such as those with sink holes;

Fourth, road widening and construction, pipe-laying and excavations to improve traffic and ease movement in the island; and

Fifth, the rationalization of Boracay’s transportation system to enhance the island’s accessibility and assist the conduct of business.

Cimatu said closing the island resort to tourism will provide ample time for the continuous and uninterrupted implementation of measures designed to restore and eventually sustain Boracay as a prime tourist destination in the country.

The closure of a major tourism asset to visitors’ traffic is not unique to Boracay and the Philippines.

In Phuket, Thailand, following the devastating Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami on December 26, 2004, which took over 4.000 lives in the island alone, the huge and highly successful island resort was forced to close down for a year or so, to facilitate the rebuilding and reconstruction of buildings and infrastructure, the introduction of new safety warning facilities, and the restoration of the highly important tourism and travel industry. Today, after a period of 10 years, Thais and travel operators trumpet Phuket as “paradise as usual.”

Local Boracay and Aklan residents and tourism executives should try to fully comprehend the economics of rebuilding and recovery. It’s near-sighted and amateurish to cry over the revenues you lose during a time of crisis, when you can recover all the revenues over a hundred-fold, if you build back better and do your business right.

Boracay, we are sure, will come back stronger.