Why fans kept congratulating Martin anyway

As Ben Martin was digging his golf spikes into the pine straw off the right side of the fairway, Ryan Dowling was sitting on the ground just a few yards away, barefoot.

Martin’s drive off Harbour Town Golf Links No. 16 tee Thursday had drifted right, so much so that the ropes separating fans from golfer were taken down — he had to find his ball amongst them before attempting his approach to the green.

He stood in the late-afternoon shadow of the one of those pesky pines that complicate the shot, but he had a good angle to the hole.

He swung. He was on.

“Did you see that shot out of the pine straw?” one tournament volunteer asked another.

“Yeah,” his counterpart replied. “I couldn’t have done that.”

Dowling, who’d just discovered Martin was a new dad — daughter Ann Pearce Martin was born March 30, just before the Masters — guessed the Tour pro was playing like he was “walking on clouded air,” with a bit of pep in his step, given his entry into fatherhood.

Dowling’s wife, Katherine, agreed: “If that were you, I think you’d be inspired,” she said.

The couple’s son, Keegan, nursed a bottle while they sipped their own drinks — it was the 8-month-old tyke’s first time at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Her father’s been attending the PGA Tour event for a decade. His parents have a house in Sea Pines near the No. 5 tee.

“It’s a safe house,” Ryan Dowling said.

Meaning that, in the event of lightning or otherwise adverse weather, the pros will seek shelter in his parents’ home while they wait for the skies to clear.

And sometimes, during practice rounds or the pro-am, the pros might stop in to say howdy and take a load off.

Dowling said South Carolina golfers Dustin Johnson — currently the top-ranked player in the world — and Kevin Kisner did just that Wednesday, and both of them talked about fatherhood.

They both have young children, Dowling said, and they both joked about traveling on Tour — that it was the only time they managed to sleep.

Martin, who finished his round around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, said he’d gotten his own room for the tournament. Still, he smiled wide as he talked about his family’s new addition after shooting three-over-par to open the Heritage.

“It’s nice that this week is the first week after she was born, because it’s kind of an easy one to bring her to,” Martin said. “We can rent a house at Sea Pines and drive down. If it was any other week, I’d probably have to leave the family behind.”

After he sank his par putt on No. 13, a fan hollered, “Congrats, Ben!”

And that happened “numerous times” throughout the day, Martin said.

“This is always a fun week just because there’s so many people from Greenwood and Greenville and Kiawah (Island), and basically, every hole, you’re running into someone who has a connection to you,” the Clemson alum and Greenwood native said. “It’s nice to have that local support.”

Martin said he doesn’t have any trinkets in his bag or photos of his daughter in his bag.

Not yet, anyhow.

And while he started “rusty” and “didn’t make enough birdies,” he’s got a daughter.

She’s named “Ann” after her grandmother.

“Pearce,” for his wife’s maiden name.

And “Martin,” after a guy who manages a pretty good escape from the pine straw.

