Why homeschool?

First of all, allow me to clarify that I am happy with Gummy’s current school—CCF Life Academy. In fact I would endorse it to those looking for a regular school for their children. My daughter was trained and taught well in the three years she was there. Academics and values-wise, I am satisfied. Moreover, not only did her social life blossom but mine too as I have found a core group of co-parents who are now an extension of our small family. But my problem really is not having enough time.

I want more time to spend with my daughter; more time for her to sleep; and enough time for our daily devotions and discussions over a decent and well-prepared breakfast.

I want time to listen to her stories that she remembers randomly until she falls asleep. I want more time and unhurried opportunities to teach her life skills like how to make her bed or fix herself as a growing lady. I want more time to be with her—to travel and not be tied down to a school calendar and explore the world without worrying about the pile of school work and exams we’ll face upon coming home.

When I asked Gummy to pray about us and homeschooling, she only asked me two things: if she can stay up later and thus sleep longer and if we can travel. I gave a yes to both and she instantly gave her big yes too. God eventually opened up her heart soon after mine.

Truthfully speaking, I had major apprehensions—other than turning into a Math monster, I also had the following what ifs:

1. What if I am not capable of teaching certain subjects?

2. What if I can’t commit to this for a year?

3. What if we might get too comfortable schooling at home that we may get lazy? How do I instill study discipline?

4. What about my seven to eight hours of uninterrupted time to work, excercise and cook? I think those hours while Gummy is in school and away keep me sane. Maybe I’ll go insane if we are together 24/7/365!

5. How about my work, am I crazy to take on the primary educator role when I am also the same parent who needs to work?

6. How about her social life, what if I am lazy to go out—like on most days, ever since God blessed us with a beautiful, comfortable home.

7. What if I can’t, because someone said?

After lifting up my concerns to God one by one and prayerfully rethinking my what ifs, I pinned down that the amount of worries about things that have not happened or may not even happen I had pale in comparison to the benefits my daughter and I will reap from this academic arrangement.

Finally, I found the answers to my own hesitations:

1. God’s grace is enough. Take everyday one day at a time. Calculus and statistics don’t come until highschool. Why be consumed by worrying about basic addition, subtraction, multiplication and division?

2. I am a parent, I am called to prioritize my child and act on what is best for her. I know some days may not be as good but the following day is a new day. Mercies are new every morning. Again, God’s grace is sufficient for me. And knowing I have my daughter’s consent and hearing her excited anticipation are enough reasons to remind myself that this is the right decision for us.

3. I have a roster of established homeschooling Moms—my support group who I can ask for tips on how to efficiently and seriously educate my child even in a very comfortable home.

4. I was actually convicted by this thought. I realized I was being selfish to even think of my own sanity versus what may be best and what will make my daughter the happiest. I don’t know how but I am sure Gummy and I will workout some space for Mummy’s alone time, and hers too.

5. God is our Father and Provider. He will provide for us. I trust Him to continue to do so. Besides, my workload for the past nine months have been home and internet-based. I only go out for event appearances or a few hours of hosting. Moreover, homeschooling is much cheaper than regular schooling with almost one hundred thousand in difference.

6. This may be God’s dealing with and purging my selfishness, my comfort, or my daughter’s character formation.

7. I realized that we should encourage one another and only say words that build up (1 Thessalonian 5:11) us up. We should also allow people to encourage us and tell us that we can do something. In effect, we must never let anyone tell you what you cannot do. Never let other people’s discouragement kill the fire in your heart.

I was once overwhelmed with fears that I set the idea of homschooling aside. But now I look forward to this unhurried life where my relationship with my daughter can grow deeper and more intimate; and all the time we can have in the world to learn together and from one another.

I know that I too will be a student of this new academic lifestyle we are taking on. Nevertheless, I am ecstatic about this new season in our life. Please pray for us!