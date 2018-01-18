Why invest more in R&D

(Second of three parts)

I will no longer be surprised if I find in the shelves of numerous research institutes in the Philippines volumes of research and development (R&D) outputs that simply sit there, gathering dust. If that practice continues or is not corrected, the funds invested for R&D will continually go to waste.

So how do we get R&D outputs to the beneficiaries? Simple – reform or revolutionize the existing extension system, which in the first place should have a very strong loop with R&D efforts. Separating the two usually result in the conduct of R&D without getting inputs from the beneficiaries, and not addressing how to get the outputs to the beneficiaries.

And from what I see now, there is very little coordination and communication between research and extension agencies in the Philippines, while there is an overlapping of extension functions between the national and local government units (LGUs). So we end up generating R&D outputs that never get to their beneficiaries, are redundant in nature, and are useless to stakeholders and the industry.

Even worse is the over-politicization of agricultural extension services at the municipal level, which has stifled professional growth and development of the extension staff itself.

The egos of some scientists and researchers can also ruin the delivery of extension services or commercialization of R&D outputs, with them believing they are superior compared to extension workers. This type of orientation should be replaced with a culture of partnerships and team work.

From my experience heading the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) from 1999 to 2014, R&D outputs can be commercialized or brought into the hands of smallholder farmers through partnerships, team work, and with an agency acting as the bridge, broker and catalyst. Those are actually the roles ICRISAT performs from the time I headed it.

So much of what I will discuss here about extension are from ICRISAT’s experience and knowledge, and why they can be applied in the Philippine setting.

From ICRISAT’s experience in successfully getting its own R&D outputs and that of its partners into the hands of beneficiaries, it is very clear that agricultural research and extension are increasingly done through public-private-farmer alliances, which ensure that all stakeholders, especially the poor, gain. Also, smallholders are ensured access to propriety technologies and processes.

Further, alliances can facilitate the use of third-party technologies, including those developed by the private sector.

Strategic partnerships

So it really boils down to forming strategic partnerships and alliances among stakeholders, not only to transfer technology to farmers but also to managing change. This is stated clearly in Article 17 of the World Declaration on Higher Education for the 21st Century: “Partnership and alliances among stakeholders – national and institutional policy-makers, teaching and related staff, researchers and students, and administrative and technical personnel in institutions of higher education, the world of work, community groups – is a powerful force in managing change.”

I will not go into detail on what types of partnerships ICRISAT forged to accelerate the transfer of technology and R&D outputs to smallholder farmers in India and Africa, among other areas. But I can say that ICRISAT is continually partnering with agricultural and other research institutions, in order to speed up technology adoption.

I will also enumerate partnership models that can be forged in the Philippines for purpose of technology transfer.

These are Department of Agriculture (DA)-local government units (LGUs)-higher educational institutions (HEIs) partnership, multi-agency partnership, multi-institutional partnership, state colleges and universities (SCUs)-DA partnership to produce young agripreneurs, and R&D institutions-DA-HEIs for agri-mechanization partnership.

The DA-LGUs-HEIs model supports the Agriculture department in transferring or commercializing its technologies, with LGUs providing support for mobilization among farmers and farmer communities, and HEIs providing training for technology adoption and technology transfer/extension. HEIs can also be counted on to provide technologies that are applicable at the local level, with the DA supporting their commercialization or transfer to smallholder farmers.

Multi-agency partnership calls for the involvement of other agencies to support the DA or any of its bureaus/centers in technology transfer, or two or three of the DA’s agencies forming a partnership also for that. A good example of this is the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) providing farm mechanization and postharvest technologies for the soybean program of the Bureau of Agricultural Research.

The DA can also call on the support of the Department of Science and Technology for technology transfer or training.

Multi-institutional partnership, this time, enlists the private sector, non-government organizations and educational institutions in the transfer of technology or extension.

The SCU-DA partnership best applies in producing agripreneurs, but it is the DA that takes the lead in outlining what aspiring agripreneurs should learn. Lastly, the R&D institutions-DA-HEIs arrangement for agri-mechanization partnership is for farm mechanization, and this is specifically provided for in Republic Act 10601 or the Agricultural and Fisheries Mechanization Act.

Section 7 of RA 10601 states the DA through PhilMech “shall integrate and unify all agricultural and fisheries mechanization RDE [research, development and extension] programs and projects of all concerned national government agencies, local government units, state universities and colleges [SUCs], which shall be geared towards development of machineries and equipment, job generation, address market and industry demands and help accelerate agricultural and fisheries modernization in the countryside.”

Using ICT to transfer technology

Information and communication technology (ICT) can also be tapped to transfer research “from lab to land,” and improve information management and delivery for farmers as well as extension officers.

ICRISAT’s tool in utilizing ICT is the Green PHABLET. Piloted in June 2013, the Green PHABLET is a mobile information system for disseminating right information at the right time through public-private partnerships. It offers 35 free voice messages per week per farmer, and has voice messages in 16 categories in multiple languages.

Smallholder farmers use a tablet to connect with ICRISAT’s information platform.

The pilot stage involved about 15,000 farmers and the Green PHABLET platform was formally launched in December 2014. It is one of the flagship programs of ICRISAT during my term.

The Green PHABLET also allows real time information sharing between farmers and researchers, which helps researchers collect accurate data in real time, allowing them to formulate measures to improve crop productivity.

Through the Green PHABLET, smallholder farmers can also get accurate information like prices of seeds and fertilizers, market prices for the commodities they grow, and where they can sell their produce. Smallholder farmers can also access information on climatic and weather changes, and the latest technologies for growing crops.

From ICRISAT’s experience, smallholder farmers in India are also hungry for information and I believe the same can be said for their counterparts in the Philippines. So who said that Filipino smallholder farmers are not literate? I find that comment insulting.

In the last part of this column-series, I will discuss the steps to innovation, agribusiness incubation, and ICRISAT’s research initiatives.