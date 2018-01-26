Why invest more in R&D

(Last of three parts)

Let me ask a simple question: should R&D be called “research for development” instead of research and development, which is its traditional definition?

My answer would be a “yes,” most especially in the Philippines.

From what I have observed in the country, much of the R&D efforts have not resulted in leveling up Philippine agriculture, which still remains largely unmechanized, suffering from low productivity, and has very little value adding. One proof of that is most smallholder farmers and fisher folk are still trapped in poverty.

Perhaps one of the biggest problems of why R&D in the Philippines has made very little impact on the farming, fisheries, and forestry sectors is R&D is still viewed as simply, research and development, or the development of new technology. And believe me, many inventors, scientists, and researchers still have this obsession in developing new or repackaged technologies that have very little real-world commercial applications. Such efforts result in the waste of both public and private funds.

So it is time to make all R&D “research for development,” which was the paradigm put in place in the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) during my leadership of the institution from 1999 to 2014.

At ICRISAT, one of the factors that distinguished research for development (R4D) was its focus on the institution’s mission to reduce poverty, hunger, malnutrition, and environmental degradation in the dryland tropics.

The upscaling and commercialization of outputs from research for development was spearheaded by the ICRISAT Development Center (IDC), which pushed for a holistic and integrated approach in the large-scale adoption of livelihood and natural resource management, and large-scale adoption of individual technologies.

Through science-backed technologies, ICRISAT sought to achieve major impacts by integrating the outputs from its research across the whole value chain, from natural resource management to crop improvement, to on-farm

and postharvest practices and technologies.

Also, IDC improved technologies and products with corporates, non-government organizations, and government organizations, and by involving policymakers and most important, smallholder farmers. Again, the importance of partnerships in undertaking R4D and extension is emphasized here.

The end-result of IDC’s programs and projects that were undertaken along with its partners is the creation of prosperous rural communities by making agriculture productive and viable. This is consistent with IDC’s mission (that I stated earlier) to reduce poverty, hunger, malnutrition, and environmental degradation in the dryland tropics.

IDC was able to achieve its mission because it had “focus areas” that some research institutions, especially in the Philippines, do not have. Specifically, IDC’s focus areas were:

A global initiative covering all the areas where ICRISAT works in Asia and Africa;

Integrate the outputs of strategic research from research programs and cross-cutting areas;

A self-sustaining business model, and attracting new resources from corporates and other investors;

A platform to capture lessons learned, wherein monitoring, development, and learning are undertaken as a form of research;

Provide feedback into ICRISAT’s research programs to support problem solving and demand-driven research; and Further develop the science of scaling-up/out through lessons learned.

Fragmented efforts in Philippines

Without focus areas, R&D will always be research and development with little or no impact on poverty reduction and resulting in little or no wealth creation. In the Philippines, there should be a “catalyst” or leader agency or agencies to make local agriculture R&D and extension more relevant, like what IDC did.

These two agencies are the Bureau of Agricultural Research (BAR) under the Department of Agriculture and the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD) under the Department of Science and Technology, both of which I headed before I became Agriculture Secretary and later ICRISAT Director General.

The BAR and PCAARRD can share leadership in R&D, and even control public investments in agricultural research to avoid, among others, duplication and conflict in research efforts.

BAR and PCAARRD in tandem with extension agencies should also take the lead in putting in place innovation, which should be “invention + commercialization.”

Innovation

The considerations driving innovation should also be market and environment, which are sorely lacking in fragmented R&D (defined the traditional way) efforts.

Innovation is also creativity and entrepreneurship combined, which means agriculture should be turned into a more competitive undertaking, where there is product quality improvement.

From the standpoint of scientists/researchers, the main drivers of innovation should be priority and potential new technology.

Innovation also needs a roadmap, which can also serve as a sequence in developing technologies: proof of concept, R&D of a new technology, assessment of the technology, assessment of market potential, design strategy, and implementation.

Two critical components of the roadmap often overlooked under the traditional R&D paradigm are assessment of market potential and implementation, which result in research outputs ending up in the shelves of institutions until they become totally useless or irrelevant.

In other words, R&D outputs should all have commercial applicability for stakeholders from smallholder farmers/fisher folk to large agro-industrial companies. Thus research institutions should approve R&D projects or programs that only have “commercial potential.”

Upscaling of technology

R&D can also become research for development through upscaling of technology, or large scaling up and scaling out. This is actually an approach that can be strengthened and developed further by research institutions.

Upscaling of technology takes the traditional R&D paradigm to the next level, or past pilot research, project-based research and project-based uptake strategies, as well as beyond individual projects and individual technologies.

This new approach incorporates all relevant technologies to create packaged and customized solutions, which also means studying local conditions to conceptualize and implement science-based solutions.

I must say that upscaling of technology should not be simplified, because it can be a complex process that presents challenges. In the case of ICRISAT, its new science of scaling-up for development and impact presented some complexities as it required the blending of: GIS, water management, land management, improved crop cultivars, and climate smart production systems with social and institutional science, economics, and behavioral science.

ICRISAT also found it necessary to integrate innovative methods of monitoring and evaluation, but the institution’s having made great impact on the lives of smallholder farmers in India and parts of Africa and Asia is one proof of its expertise to conceptualize new approaches to R4D and extension.

I will end this column-series by briefly discussing agribusiness incubation (ABI), which is a result of a partnership between the Indian government through its science agency and ICRISAT.

ABI supports the establishment of small agri-based businesses that can also bring new agricultural research and technology to market, through the businesses’ products and manufacturing/planting process.

The ABI platform also offers concept validation, business consulting, technology support, infrastructural and other management facilitation to entrepreneurs, which should also result in an increase of assets of businesses on top of attaining profitability.

Very clearly, ABI is about “extension for development” or E4D, which is another interesting topic that I can discuss in my future columns.