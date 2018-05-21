Why Marian Rivera keeps fit for daughter Zia

Actress Marian Rivera is surely a picture of a happy wife and mom. As one of the most in-demand celebrities in show business, Rivera is still able to have family time away from her jam-packed schedules.

Her dedication to her family is unquestionable. In fact, at the height of her reign as “Primetime Queen” of her home network GMA-7, the Filipina-Spanish beauty decided to slow down on work so she could focus on her growing family with husband Dingdong Dantes. And a few months after their much talked about fairytale wedding, it did happen—the newly wed couple announced the arrival of their first born.

When she gave birth to their adorable daughter Zia, some fans were worried that she would gain weigh and find difficulty in gaining her pre-pregnancy body back, like most women do.

But clearly, it wasn’t the case. Based on her small screen appearances and photos in social media, the 33-year-old remains in great shape immediately after and now, three years after giving birth.

According to Rivera, it is important for her to squeeze in exercise for their daughter.

The 33-year-old mom regularly goes to the gym, where she does intense crossfit session.

“Before I am not really focused in exercising. I do it sometimes but not that much. This time since I have Zia now, I want to be healthy. I don’t go to the gym to be sexy. No. I want to be healthy for my Zia,” Rivera said in the sidelines of her endorsement event with Mega Prime’s Canned Vegetables and Fruits line where she was launched as the first member of the Prime Mom Club—an exclusive social community of young mothers that helps first-time moms become successful homemakers.

“So today, I am active in crossfit. That’s almost every day except Sunday because I have a show. Aside from working out, I also eat healthy. I can try all food but in moderation,” she shared.

The glowing mother also enthused that she wants to keep healthy so she can accomplish a lot more for their family.

“If you have dreams for your family, you will really do anything for them, for you child, you’ll condition yourself. That’s what’s important. I wanted to be fit because I have dreams for Zia and I wanted to be there in good shape,” she said.

Finally, the actress did not shy in revealing that doing so is a preparation for her and her husband should they finally decided to add a new member to their family.

“I have a lot of goals in life. One of those is giving Zia a sibling. Of course, we need to pray harder. It doesn’t mean that if we wanted it would come immediately. So it depends on the Lord if He will bless us with another one,” Rivera ended.