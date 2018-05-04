Why Maricel Soriano stays away from social media

Diamond Star Maricel Soriano has never had a social media account and has no plans to have one in the near future. It’s her personal choice and makes it clear she respects other celebrities who choose to be active over Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Her reason from staying away from social media is because she doesn’t want to be subjected to attacks from haters and bashers, which happen much too often these days.

“I don’t want to create enemies on social media that’s why I don’t to want to have a social media account. Besides, I even tell my fans not to answer back [at bashers]even if they come across bad comments about me. Eh hindi natin kilala ang mga nagko-comment. Hindi nga tayo sure kung totoong tao ba sila?” the erstwhile “Taray Queen” of showbiz raised her eyebrows in jest.

“Kaya ang sabi ko sa mga fans, huwag na huwag na makikipag-away sa social media. Siyempre ayaw mo naman na sinisiraan ka ng ibang tao na hindi mo kilala. Parang magugustuhan mo ba halimbawa yung nanay mo eh sinisiraan ng taong di mo kilala? Siyempre ayaw mo, di ba?” added Maricel who will appear in a special role come May 9 in Regal Entertainment’s “My 2 Mommies.” The Mother’s Day movie offering is directed by Eric Quizon, and stars Paolo Ballesteros and Solenn Heussaff in the lead.

All the same, the Diamond Star is grateful that she has a presence in social media all the same, what with fans long clamoring for her return to showbiz. They’re certainly getting their wish on Wednesday.

* * *

Quezon City 2nd District Councilor Roderick Paulate gave an impassioned speech on Monday after the flag raising ceremony at Quezon City Hall.

Originally from showbiz, Kuya Dick, as he is fondly called in these circles, said it would be his first and last time to speak about the alleged graft charges hurled against him.

“Lumang issue na po ito. Naipanalo na po namin ito sa Court of Appeals in 2016 which dismissed the case because of lack of merit. But as you know, it’s been revived,” he said.

The charge alleges that Kuya Dick hired 30 ghost employees from July 2010 to November 2010 with salaries between P5,000 to P10,000 a month.

He was charged at the Office of the Ombudsman of one count of violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and nine counts of falsification under the Revised Penal Code on April 20 at the Sandiganbayan. He posted bail on April 27.

“Ngayon ay may ibinagsak na naman sa aking problema at dinala lang sa ibang venue. Eleksyon na naman po. Sobra na po ang pang-iipit sa akin, sobra na po ang pang-aapi. Ang liit po kasi ng tingin sa akin. Sino lang ba naman ako? Isang artista lang, isang Paulate lang.”

Kuya Dick said the P1.1 million he supposedly pocketed is an amount his former executive producer for “Okidokidok” in ABS-CBN told him he could easily make as an actor on TV.

Nevertheless, he said he is not angry at whoever is working to ruin his reputation. “Vengeance is not mine, it’s God’s,” he said adding he is ready to face his accusers in the proper forum.

With election year approaching and filing for candidacy scheduled in October, Kuya Dick rounded up, “Whatever happens in October, whatever my decision will be, I hope you will understand and support me. I believe God will ensure my success according to His plan, not mine, because God is the author of my destiny.”

After his speech, Roderick embraced QC Mayor Herbert Bautista who showed the councilor his full support.