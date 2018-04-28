Why Marx’s call will never be heeded

First of 2 parts

Working men of all countries unite!—Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels

HERE is how Marx and Engels put the issue at the end of the Communist Manifesto: “Let the ruling classes tremble at a communistic revolution. The proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains. They have a world to win.

Revisiting days of rage

I listen to these polemics once again as I hark back to those early days of my integration into the mainstream of the national democratic movement beginning advent of the 1970s. There I was, in the turbulence of the raging First Quarter Storm, teaching the theory of surplus value, self-learned from deep reading of Das Kapital, and thereafter agitating the workers to unionize. I had the gall to repeat after Marx when he says that a large section of the population is deliberately maintained by capitalists as a leverage for pegging the salaries of wage workers to the barest minimum, just that mere pittance for sustaining a worker’s life for a day just so he gets to live and work again the next day – that way day after day after day.

You protest conditions in the factory, go ahead, be gone. I have this, what Marx terms as, “reserve army of unemployed” from which to pluck out your replacement.

So, I taught the unorganized workers, unionize. That’s the only way you can combat exploitation, expressed by the “Internationale” in fiery, glowing terms: “Manggagawa, bawiin ang yaman (Workers, reclaim your wealth)…”

How workers are exploited

In practical terms, the theory of surplus value teaches that profits generated by a commodity in the market are created by the workers alone and so the workers are justified in their struggle to reclaim those profits which, however, the capitalist appropriates to himself instead.

How exceedingly noble I felt I sounded each time I ended my lectures with the final call, “You have nothing to lose but your chains. You have one whole factory to gain. Unionize!”

And as always, I stressed to the potential unionists that they must demand union shop which I preached as the embodiment of the political power of the workers in their dealing with employers. With the union shop clause in collective bargaining agreements, the union is assured that the employer would not hire employees who are not members of the union.

Now into my 76th year, and just this past April 21 observing, albeit just by my lonesome, the 48th year of my integration into what I was made to believe was the proletarian revolutionary movement, I realize that what I have been teaching the workers was extreme selfishness.

Okay, we get recognized as the union in the company. We enjoy, among other benefits provided by law, union shop, the one single principle that assures us of power in employment over the employers themselves. And we fight for that power, violently if need be, combating each and every attempt to break our strikes by smuggling in people to take our place, derisively calling them scabs. But aren’t those scabs part, too, of the proletariat the entirety whom the Communist Manifesto upholds as, in opposition to the bourgeoisie, the only truly revolutionary class?

Reactionary workers

Something is wrong here somewhere. Marx recognizes that maintaining that huge reserve army of unemployed is a deliberate scheme of capitalists by which to keep workers in complete submission. When, by your demand of union shop, you bar these hordes of unemployed from getting hired, do you not trample upon a great section of that one truly revolutionary class, the proletariat? And what does that make of you? You won’t say it, but I will. You are a reactionary!

I have read somewhere that there are two sure-fire ways of getting rich. One is building churches. And the other? Building trade unions. But whichever method you look at, the proof are just too many.

Sometime ago, capitalists found a way of getting rid of the union shop principle by getting rid of trade unionism itself. This is the endo, the end to which unionized workers are now fiercely agitating for. Under this system, workers are hired not directly by the actual employers but by labor-only contracting agencies, and for a period of less than six months, again to circumvent the law that grants permanent status to employees who reach six months of service. It is these agencies that supply the manpower needs of the actual employers. The endo effectively nullifies the law guaranteeing security of tenure of employees, including the right to strike. (No wonder we don’t hear of strikes in Henry Sy’s mall empire.) Since they are not legally hired by the employing companies (no employer-employee relationship in legal parlance), they have no right to strike against these establishments. That should amount to so much rug of power pulled from under the feet of organized workers unions. Hence, their increasing agitation for President Duterte to issue an executive order ending endo.

(To be continued tomorrow)