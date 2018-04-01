Why more states trust China less

IN one of China’s diplomatic offensives last year, President Xi Jinping invited some 20 world leaders to asummit meeting in Beijing to soft-sell his One Belt One Road campaign. This OBOR program is designed to link China with more than half of the world’s consumers and speed up the global economic cooperation benefits of and hopefully push his Asian infrastructure initiatives.

President Rodrigo Duterte and Association of Southeast Asia (Asean) leaders attended it. Xi reportedly noted that it was unfortunate “there are still countries who still distrust” China “despite its sincere efforts to intensify global cooperation for every one’s progress.”

But this distrust is not based on some figment of state leaders’ imaginations, especially among the Asean10 member countries, but on China’s own violent historical record, culture and geopolitical developments (with the attendant military and economic tensions) over the past decade in the Asia-Pacific region.

There is nothing wrong with China acting in and for its “national interests.” Every sovereign state or country recognized by the world’s family of civilized and independent nations/peoples has the right to do that. This column is not anti-Chinese but notpro-China either. This corner is pro-Philippines and pro-Asean because I am a Filipino and an Asean.

My point is all truths about China, the US, Russia and the superpowers and developed economies must be known to the Filipinos and all Asean peoples because their open or covert moves affect our present state of affairs—and our future.

We can reasonably predict (with certain allowance for margin of error) our future. And if we see a bleak coming future, we must act now to alter that future in our favor. That is our national interest.

It is a safe presumption that China did not start to be the big and most populated Asian country it is today. History books show that China was a group of scattered tribes and clans that evolved into warring empires until the Mongols overrun, and finally united them, into a self-ruled nation.

Historians believe the last of the Chinese emperors, the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), was the most corrupt-ridden of these dictators. The British, starting with the Opium War in 1897, infiltrated China and occupied—and developed—Hong Kong into a world commercial-banking hub in the Orient for a centuryuntil the UK returned it to China in 1997.

Hong Kong is now an autonomous territory of China;Beijing handpicks its political leadership. But its 100 years under British colonial rule has nurtured a culture of socio-cultural freedom and free enterprise. There are those among its business leaders and politicians who are vocal against the Beijing political dictatorship. In fact, a number of them are harboring a growing yearning for independence.

Beijing tells the whole world through its official news publications, wire service agency, radio, TV and internet outlets that China neverinvaded nor occupied any country unlike the European, Japanese, and American colonial masters of the past.

But history books tell us that China under the Yuan dynasty (1271-1368) invaded and “assimilated” Tibet brutally. The Ming and Qing dynasties continued that occupation. And those of us who have worked as professional journalists for international wire services and other news networks for the past six decades know that Mao Zedong’s People’s Liberation Army invaded and occupied Tibet. News documentaries show this in 16mm films in European and US archives.

The 14th or present Dalai Lamabarely escaped from Lhasa in 1959 and established a government in exile in northern India. After several failed negotiations, the octogenarian Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatzo, agreed to the Beijing proposal of giving Tibet autonomy, with a puppet Pachen Lama as the head of the Lhasa government.

Beijing interpreted the Dalai Lama’s concurrence as an act of ceding or abandoning his country’s sovereignty to China, which has been wantonly exploiting it of its natural resources without environmental safeguards, as required by Tibet.

Tibet has no way of opposing the superiorly equipped Chinese occupation troops, nor voicing complaints against the colonial officials. Most of the Tibet infrastructure were erected to facilitate Chinese military mobility and to transport the mineral ore to China’s processing plants. Beijing reportedly does not pay royalty to Tibet for these raw materials.

With the fall of the Qing dynasty in 1911 to the revolution of Sun Yat-sen, father of the republican China, the 13th Dalai Lama drove out the Chinese occupation troops from Lhasa and proclaimed Tibet’s independence in 1912. It stayed neutral during World War 2. But it was never recognized as an independent/sovereign state by any government after the war ended in 1945.

China invaded Tibet again in 1950, less than 12 months after Mao’s Chinesecommunist forces beat the Nationalist army of Chiang Kai-shek (who fled to Taiwan) in 1949. Mao said China was “liberating” Tibet and refused to recognize the Tibet-India border defined under the Simla Conference of 1913-1914.

Then there is the Code of Conduct of the South China Sea, almost all of which Beijing claims as its territory. China has been delaying the negotiations with the four Asean members who are claimants to territories in the sea region—Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines. The Code is the basis for drawing up the rules and regulations for these Asean members and China to settle any conflict in the South China Sea.

But the common perception among these four countries is that China has been deliberately delaying(for the past 15 years) the agreement on the code until after Beijing’s military forces, armaments and manpower experiences/capabilities approximate those of the USand Russia by 2049.

Its reclamation and military buildup of the Spratlys and atolls, reefs and rocks in the West Philippine Sea would be complete by then. Beijing refuses to negotiate on any issue with the Asean members individually, never as an Asean region or group of sovereign states.

In the last Chinese Communist Party’s National People’s Congress last month President Xi said China expects to move its military capabilities to international superpowers’ standards by the middle of this century. Culturally, obviously China’s national goals are measured and patiently worked on by timelines of a century each. The year 2049 is exactly 100 years from when their Communist Party took control of the country from the US-supported Nationalists of Chiang. Hong Kong was rented out to the British for 100 years exactly.

With all the above that I have researched and know, it is not surprising more sovereign countries’ leaders appear to distrust China. It is no brainer to say Beijing has to first prove its diplomatic sincerity with deeds.

Next week: Why China needs an iron grip on Tibet.

